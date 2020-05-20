Commissioners mask up for first meeting back

Viewers can watch commissioners’ meetings live at 1 p.m. on Thursdays via www.co.greene.oh.us, under the Board of County Commissioners tab, then Board Meetings.

XENIA — Greene County commissioners returned to their usual meeting space May 14 after weeks of teleconference sessions.

Wearing masks and sitting several seats apart, board members thanked public works professionals, approved new technology for local courts, and authorized the signing of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds for Greene County’s airport.

The 60th National Public Works Week, this year starting May 17, celebrates professionals who work on infrastructure, facilities and vital services in Greene County.

“These things can not be done without the dedicated efforts of all of our public works professionals,” County Administrator Brandon Huddleson said, mentioning sanitary engineering and county engineer workers.

Next on the agenda, the commissioners established a new fund for fees collected by Greene County Juvenile Court. The additional fees charged will help cover expenses for the computerization of the clerk’s office plus maintenance and upgrades to the case management system. The court anticipates collecting $7,500 to $10,000 annually, according to the memorandum.

The Ohio Supreme Court awarded a remote technology grant to Greene County Probate Court for video conferencing and other remote technology purposes. Commissioners voted to allow the local court’s acceptance of the funds.

Board members also approved an amended agreement with Kelchner, Inc., for the sewer and extension project at Greene County Lewis A. Jackson Regional Airport. The final correction of quantities and unanticipated expenses adds $69,470 to the $1,657,036 original agreement for a new total of $1,726,507. Huddleson said the final completion date is June 12.

In a separate action, Huddleson will sign a CARES Act agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration. This will allow the airport to receive up to $30,000 to help offset a decline in revenue from fewer airport operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In closing, Huddleson thanked the commissioners for setting a good example for citizens by wearing face coverings and social distancing.

“This has been a difficult time for everybody,” Board President Bob Glaser said. “We owe a thanks to the people of Greene County for being considerate with what we’re going through, with trying to get along through this and get nobody sick … Our fatality count so far has been extremely low and we hope to keep it there. That’s the end product of all these precautions that we’re taking.”

Commissioner Tom Koogler thanked county employees for their work during the health crisis.

“They’ve been real soldiers and have come in and made certain that all those services continued on,” he said. “As we have so many different heroes in this whole event, they certainly are right up there in that category.”

Commissioner Dick Gould commented, “I’m just glad we’ve got most of the economy back to work, we just need to get the rest of it … We don’t want the cure to be worse than the disease.”

“Hopefully if we all hang together, we will get through this, as we always do,” Glaser added, ending the meeting.

Commissioners Tom Koogler, Bob Glaser and Dick Gould, masked and distanced, meet in session inside the county building May 14 for the first time in several weeks.

