Carroll to graduate 188

RIVERSIDE — Carroll High School’s 56th graduating class will likely be remembered for a long time due to the unique circumstances under which it finished the school year.

Like all other students in the state, the 188 graduates spent the last couple months participating in distance learning brought on by the coronavirus.

But they persevered.

The class garnered more than $16.5 million in merit-based scholarships and acceptance into myriad highly ranked colleges.

Ashley Martin, Grant Arnold and Madeleine Sanders are the valedictorians, while Todd Jokerst, Breana Devillier, and Tyler Jachimski are the salutatorians.

Martin will attend MIT; Arnold, a Xenia resident, will attend The Ohio State University, while Sanders, a Fairborn resident, will attend The University of Notre Dame.

Jokerst, a Beavercreek resident, will attend the Georgia Institute of Technology, commonly known as Georgia Tech. He received a Navy ROTC scholarship. Devillier, a Sugarcreek Township resident, will attend the University of Cincinnati, while Jachimski will attend The Ohio State University.

