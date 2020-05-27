BHS seniors graduating all week

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek High School seniors are celebrating their commencement over a span of seven days.

Families have reserved their graduation day and time for their graduates to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas. Individual in-person ceremonies began taking place Tuesday, May 26 and will continue through Monday, June 1.

Valedictorians for the class of 2020 are Eileen Yang, Madeline Nartker, Luke Lunday, Helen Wang, Kaitlyn Bacik and Alex Le. Salutatorians are Michelle Fath, Brent Thomson, Caleb Faul, Anais Rawson, Jarrod Brown, Akhilesh Prasad, Jodie Pierce, Aquavee Madison and Grace Phillips.

“I am absolutely impressed with the students in the class of 2020 because they have achieved so much during their time with Beavercreek City Schools,” Beavercreek City Schools Superintendent Paul Otten said. “There are no doubts these young men and women are ready to make a positive difference in the world.”

The ceremony at the high school will look a little different this year: graduates, in their caps and gowns, and five guests, all wearing masks, will work through eight stations in five minute intervals, keeping social distance between other families. Later in the summer, graduates will receive a virtual package containing student recognitions and traditional speeches.

Bacik https://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2020/05/web1_Bacik.jpg Bacik Brown https://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2020/05/web1_Brown.jpg Brown Fath https://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2020/05/web1_Fath.jpg Fath Faul https://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2020/05/web1_Faul.jpg Faul Le https://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2020/05/web1_Le.jpg Le Lunday https://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2020/05/web1_Lunday.jpg Lunday Madison https://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2020/05/web1_Madison.jpg Madison Nartker https://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2020/05/web1_Nartker.jpg Nartker Phillips https://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2020/05/web1_Phillips.jpg Phillips Pierce https://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2020/05/web1_Pierce.jpg Pierce Prasad https://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2020/05/web1_Prasad.jpg Prasad Rawson https://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2020/05/web1_Rawson.jpg Rawson Thomson https://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2020/05/web1_Thomson.jpg Thomson Wang https://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2020/05/web1_Wang.jpg Wang Yang https://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2020/05/web1_Yang.jpg Yang

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Call 937-502-4498 or follow Anna Bolton, Reporter on Facebook.

