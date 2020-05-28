Tornado damage recalled year later

Photos by Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Crews and Ludlow Road residents in Beavercreek Township and Xenia Township, as well as on Trebein Road near Gilbert’s Party Barn, clean up uprooted trees and debris the morning of May 28 following severe storms — including “at least” an EF3 tornado — from the night before.

Business owners and residents assess the damage of the shopping center off North Fairfield Road and Lakeview Drive in Beavercreek and begin to pick up.

Photos by Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Crews and Ludlow Road residents in Beavercreek Township and Xenia Township, as well as on Trebein Road near Gilbert’s Party Barn, clean up uprooted trees and debris the morning of May 28 following severe storms — including “at least” an EF3 tornado — from the night before.

Business owners and residents assess the damage of the shopping center off North Fairfield Road and Lakeview Drive in Beavercreek and begin to pick up.

Business owners and residents assess the damage of the shopping center off North Fairfield Road and Lakeview Drive in Beavercreek and begin to pick up.

Business owners and residents assess the damage of the shopping center off North Fairfield Road and Lakeview Drive in Beavercreek and begin to pick up.

Photos by Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Crews and Ludlow Road residents in Beavercreek Township and Xenia Township, as well as on Trebein Road near Gilbert’s Party Barn, clean up uprooted trees and debris the morning of May 28 following severe storms — including “at least” an EF3 tornado — from the night before.

Business owners and residents assess the damage of the shopping center off North Fairfield Road and Lakeview Drive in Beavercreek and begin to pick up.

Business owners and residents assess the damage of the shopping center off North Fairfield Road and Lakeview Drive in Beavercreek and begin to pick up.

Business owners and residents assess the damage of the shopping center off North Fairfield Road and Lakeview Drive in Beavercreek and begin to pick up.

Photos by Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Crews and Ludlow Road residents in Beavercreek Township and Xenia Township, as well as on Trebein Road near Gilbert’s Party Barn, clean up uprooted trees and debris the morning of May 28 following severe storms — including “at least” an EF3 tornado — from the night before.

This photo was sent in by David and Jeanne Mills on Harris Lane in Xenia.