Career Center construction continues

XENIA — Greene County Career Center officials are planning for a big move.

According to Superintendent Dave Deskins, construction of two new facilities is on schedule. He anticipates staff to take occupancy at the new hangar at the Lewis A. Jackson Regional Airport in June, and move into the new school building on Innovation Drive on Sunday, July 19.

“After a most unusual spring, we’re anxious to move into our new facility this summer,” Deskins said. “Our staff displayed tremendous resiliency in the last few weeks. Somehow they were able to facilitate on-line instruction while packing for the move.”

The 264,000-square-foot career center — housing academic classrooms and lab spaces to cover 24 programs — is located on Innovation Drive, south of Xenia. Crews broke ground at the site just off U.S. Route 35 near U.S. Route 68 in December 2018 after Greene County voters passed the levy 55 percent to 45 percent the month prior.

The new career center replaces the 191,000-square-foot school on West Enon Road, which opened in 1967 for fall classes.

“We offer congratulations to our Class of 2020 and look forward to seeing their impact as we continue to build the local workforce,” Deskins said.

Submitted photo Construction of the new Greene County Career Center continues on Innovation Drive, just off U.S. Route 35 near U.S. Route 68, south of Xenia. Despite the pandemic, the speedy project is still on schedule with an anticipated July 19 occupancy date. The 264,000-square-foot school building itself will be ready for students in the fall, whether or not in-person classes will resume. https://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2020/06/web1_GCCC.jpg Submitted photo Construction of the new Greene County Career Center continues on Innovation Drive, just off U.S. Route 35 near U.S. Route 68, south of Xenia. Despite the pandemic, the speedy project is still on schedule with an anticipated July 19 occupancy date. The 264,000-square-foot school building itself will be ready for students in the fall, whether or not in-person classes will resume.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

