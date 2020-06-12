LCA seniors graduate with realistic virtual ceremony

XENIA — In a ceremony that looked and felt like a real commencement, members of the Legacy Christian Academy class of 2020 recently graduated virtually.

In an online video May 28, each of the 28 graduating seniors walked down the center aisle in the school’s auditorium one at a time and some even stepped up on stage to receive special honors.

Of the 28, 13 were members of the National Honor Society, while six received honors diplomas.

Valedictorians were Emery Copley and Kyle Mitchell, while salutatorians were Benjamin Sweeney and Jessica Terrell.

Copley, a Beavercreek resident, has attended LCA since seventh grade and was a cheerleader as a senior as well as a member of the National Honor Society. She plans on attending Cedarville University in the fall and majoring in nursing. She plans on getting an advanced nursing degree after her BSN. She has received the Chancellor’s Excellence Scholarship.

Mitchell lives in Beavercreek and has attended Legacy Christian Academy since second grade. He has been a member of National Honor Society and Student Senate and played basketball for three years and was a four year varsity baseball player. Mitchell plans on attending Cedarville University in the fall and majoring in allied health with the ultimate goal of becoming a physical therapist. He has received the President’s Society Fellows Scholarship.

Sweeney, a Xenia resident, has attended LCA since second grade and has been a member of National Honor Society and Student Senate. He is a four year varsity golfer and plans on attending Cedarville University in the fall to double major in computer science and cyber operations. He has received the Dean’s Excellence Scholarship.

Terrell lives in Xenia and has attended Legacy Christian Academy since sixth grade. She is a member of National Honor Society and serves as the LCA chapter President. She is a four year cheerleader and has also been a member of concert band, playing the French horn. She plans on attending Cedarville University in the fall and majoring in biological sciences with the ultimate goal of attending medical school. She has received the Dean’s Excellence Scholarship.

Several honors were announced during the ceremony.

Bible Character Awards went to Copley, Blake Carson, Jackson Ewing (two), Maddy Combs, Caleb Brooks, and Belicia Baskar (two).

Knight Awards went to Baskar, Brooks, Carson, Jacob Combs, Maddy Combs, Copley, Ewing, Mitchell, Terrell Ian Ackenhausen, and Megan Ackenhausen.

Speeches and/or readings came from Sweeney, Mitchell, Copley, Terrell, Ewing, Combs, Brooks, Ian Ackenhausen, Megan Ackenhausen, and Maya Ryder,

A song performed in broadway style came from Baskar and Meriya Angel, while a solo was performed by Kristen Settles.

Halacie Oliver presented the senior gift — announcement monitors to be installed throughout the buildings.

