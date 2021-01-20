Yellow Springs artist hosts retrospective on watercolors

YELLOW SPRINGS — Sue Brezine, a watercolorist and member of the Village Artisans in Yellow Springs, will present a retrospective of her work in watercolors and pastels. Brezine’s Lobby Show will be on display through March 4 at the Village Artisans Gallery, located at 100 Corry St., Yellow Springs.

Brezine, a Dayton native, studied at the Dayton Art Institute as a child. She studied under American artist and author Betty Edwards at California State University, Long Beach. Edwards is most famous for authoring “Drawing on the Right Side of the Brain,” the techniques of which Brezine took with her in her own teaching career. Brezine has taught at Riverbend Art Center, Dayton, Kettering Adult School, and other venues. She has presented her workshop, “Sketching Your Spirit,” to countless religious and professional organizations during her career.

She has received numerous accolades for her work in watercolor and pastels, including features from the Western Ohio Watercolor Society, and The Artist Magazine.

The subjects of her drawings and paintings include birds, animals, and landscapes, particularly owls, hawks, and ravens. According to the gallery announcement by the Village Artisans, her works are both elegant, and have a “sense of humor to them.” One of Brezine’s watercolors captures a pig with his snout sticking out a hole in a barn wall.

Others of her much smaller paintings are playful caricatures of farm animals like chickens, ducks, and pigs, which she uses to create adorable note cards.

”Brezine’s art enables us to see through her eyes, so we can experience her subjects as freshly as she does,” the Village Artisans said in a release.

Brezine is a former member and president of the Fairborn Art Association, president of the Western Ohio Watercolor Society, and a member of Dayton Society of Painters and Sculptors. Brezine retired from a long and successful career of teaching. She has been quoted, however, as saying, “Thank goodness artists never need to really retire.”

Brezine is currently a beloved member of the Village Artisans Co-Op Gallery.

Throughout the years, Brezine studied with many different artists including: Frederick Franck, Betty Edwards, Homer Hacker, Arne Westerman, Judi Betts, Alex Powers, Don Andrews, and others.

“Each time Brezine has returned to her studio and her walks with a more seeing eye looking for her next painting inspiration,” the Village Artisans said.

The Village Artisans Gallery is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 12-5 p.m. on Sunday.

https://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2021/01/web1_Medium-In-the-Manner-of-Monet.jpg https://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2021/01/web1_Medium-Northern-Spotted-Owl.jpg https://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2021/01/web1_Medium-Untitled-Black-Raven-.jpg https://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2021/01/web1_Medium-Untitled-Llama-.jpg

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.