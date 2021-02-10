KHN announces Beavercreek partnership

BEAVERCREEK — Kettering Health Network has partnered with Radiance Technologies to offer health care services to their employees at Kettering Physician Network’s Beaver View Health Center in Beavercreek.

Eligible Radiance Technologies employees and their dependents covered under the company’s health insurance plan will have access to care at the Beaver View Health Center.

“Kettering Health Network is proud to partner with Radiance Technologies to make high-quality health care easily available to their employees,” said Fred Manchur, CEO of Kettering Health Network.

Radiance employees and their dependents will have certain services covered at no cost to them including treating acute minor illnesses and preventive care.

“Radiance always strives to put our people first, so we are thrilled to provide this access to this world-class health services system to our employee-owners,” said Bill Bailey, CEO of Radiance Technologies. “A compassionate, people-centric organization, Kettering Health Network’s services will improve the quality of life and medical care for hundreds of Radiance families as we continue to grow in Ohio.”

This is the second partnership within six months for Kettering Health Network with a Miami Valley-based business.

“As a network we are constantly focused on enhancing wellness and improving access to health care. Working together, we can create healthier communities,” said George Lewis, president of Kettering Physician Network and executive vice president of physician enterprises.

The Beaver View Health Center location was chosen to ensure care is easily available, as the health center is only a few miles from the Radiance campus in Beavercreek.

“The Dayton community has relied on Kettering Health Network as the gold standard in health care for the past 50 years,” said Rita Hill, executive vice president of the national security sector. “Kettering Health Network’s Beaver View Health Center provides convenient, quality health care just 10 minutes from the Radiance Beavercreek campus. We are proud to partner with them to make it easier for our employee-owners and their families to access the medical care they need.”