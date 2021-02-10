Division Chief retires from Beavercreek Township Fire Department

BEAVERCREEK —After 31 years of service to the Beavercreek Township Fire Department, Division Chief Leigh Brewer retired last Wednesday.

A celebration took place at Fire Station 61.

The ceremony included a proclamation read and awarded by Beavercreek Township Trustee Debborah L. Wallace. The proclamation recognized the service of Leigh Brewer. Beavercreek Township Trustee Jessica Dean read and awarded a proclamation from the City of Beavercreek and its mayor. Finally, Beavercreek Township Trustee Tom Kretz read and awarded a proclamation from the Greene County Board of County Commissioners.

Other aspects of the ceremony included an auxiliary presentation of a trophy; a union presentation; and a department presentation.

“Today has been a great day,” Brewer said. “I am excited for the next step of my life. (But) it will be sad when I can no longer say that I am a part of the Beavercreek Township Fire Department.”

She also referred to a conversation that she had with one of her co-workers last week. During the conversation, Brewer was asked about what she will miss most. She told her co-worker, “You guys.”

Brewer started her career with Mad River Township in 1989. Shortly thereafter, she landed a full-time position with the Beavercreek Township Fire Department. In 1995, she earned the promotion of lieutenant. She moved up to captain in 2017. Brewer obtained her present position in 2020.

In the past, Brewer was a faculty member at both Sinclair Community College and Wright State University. At both institutions, she taught EMS classes. She has held memberships with the Beavercreek Township Fire Department Honor Guard, the EMS Training Division, the Fire Training Committee, Safety Committee, and was a public information officer.

As she was managing the EMS training division, Brewer secured certification through the Ohio Department of EMS for Beavercreek. That certification allowed Beavercreek to be deemed a continuing education site. During her career, Brewer administered fire gear and community service programs. To increase firefighter safety, she set up the mask fit testing program for SCBAs.

Over the years, Brewer has led multiple successful levy campaigns in leadership roles. She led a grant writing team that secured a grant to replace the SCBAs to be compliant with NFPA standards. During the Christmas season, Brewer annually coordinated a program through Local 2857. That program adopted a Beavercreek family in need and provided the family with food and gifts. Annually, she organized a community drive through the fire department. That drive collected items to send to the troops overseas. It was responsible for hundreds of care packages being sent to deployed troops.

Other projects that Brewer was vital in included sending boxes of fire gear, boots, helmets, and surplus fire equipment to the Panama Fire Department. That department had a severe issue with possessing fire gear and fire equipment. Although the fire gear was in good shape, it could not be used. Due to NFPA standards, it was not used. During a medical mission trip to Jamaica, Brewer helped to provide medical treatment to underprivileged areas.

During her long career, Brewer has received numerous awards. Those awards include 1993 Beavercreek Township Employee of the Year; Safety Committee Investigator in 2002; BTFD Outstanding Service Award and Great Miami Valley Fire and EMS Council Service Award in 2004; Chamber of Commerce Firefighter of the Year in 2010, Fire and EMS Unit Commendations in 2011, 2012, and 2013; Firefighter Cross in 2013; and a Firefighter Commendation Medal in 2019.

