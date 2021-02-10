U.S. News & World Report ranks WSU engineering, business

FAIRBORN — U.S. News & World Report has named Wright State University’s online graduate programs in engineering and business among the best in the nation for 2021.

U.S. News & World Report ranked Wright State’s Industrial and Human Factors Engineering (IHE) Program in the College of Engineering and Computer Science as No. 37 out of 97 ranked schools.

The magazine also ranked the Master of Business Administration Program, the Master of Information Systems and Master of Science in Logistics and Supply Chain Management in the Raj Soin College of Business. It said the College of Business has one of the best online master of business degree programs that help military veterans reduce the cost of school, ranking it No. 17 in that category.

The magazine based its rankings on instructor engagement with students, student excellence, student services and technology, expert opinion, and faculty credentials and training. Scores were calculated using data that the programs reported to U.S. News in a statistical survey and from data collected in a separate peer reputation survey.

Wright State’s IHE program scored especially high in faculty credentials and student engagement. The degree “prepares working professionals towards effective design and operation of a variety of systems in health care, manufacturing, aerospace, distribution, retail and many others,” Wright State said.

Industrial and systems engineers participate in virtually every kind of business. Their skills are used in designing products and getting them to market through creative application of mathematics, science, business and human factors skills. They also analyze, improve and make more efficient complex systems in manufacturing, health care, supply chain and other areas.

The program’s faculty are “dedicated to student success and are available evenings and weekends to answer questions and provide less than a 24-hour turnaround,” the magazine said. New lecture videos are produced each semester and available at student convenience.

Wright State graduates are employed by Google, Honda, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Aptima, Cardinal Health, Kroger, Siemens, LexisNexis, General Electric and others.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects an 8% increase in employment for industrial engineers by 2028. Starting salaries average between $65,000 and $80,000.

U.S. News ranked Wright State’s online Master of Information Systems and Master of Science in Logistics and Supply Chain Management Program No. 31 out of 164 ranked schools. U.S. News also ranked Wright State’s M.B.A. program No. 126 out of 295 ranked schools, higher than last year’s ranking of No. 138. It ranked Wright State No. 74 in online M.B.A. programs for military veterans.

Wright State’s M.B.A. program is “constructed around an online learning community to create an atmosphere of collaboration. Students matriculate through the curriculum with a minimal face-to-face commitment for the student,” the university said.

Wright-Patterson, DHL, FedEx, Amazon, Honda, Speedway, Crown and many other organizations have sent employees to Wright State’s online graduate business programs. Nearly every mid-sized firm in the region and many throughout Ohio employ Wright State’s more than 4,000 M.B.A. alumni.