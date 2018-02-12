City parks offer classes

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Cultural Department hosts a variety of events and programs for residents. Classes are held at CI Beaver Hall, 3696 Highmont St. unless otherwise noted. The following is a listing of upcoming events. Fees vary for programs. For more information about any of the classes, costs and registration contact the Beavercreek Parks & Recreation & Cultural Department 937-427-5514 www.beavercreekohio.gov.

Dance classes

Ballroom Dance Class will be offered for those wanting to learn the latest steps. The class covers six dances in a short amount of time: Waltz, Cha Cha, Rumba, Tango, Fox Trot and Swing. Each class will focus on one dance and attendees will learn beginner’s steps, fundamentals of lead and follow skills and dance etiquette. Class is scheduled 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 13-March 20. Couple or individual register now.

Morning yoga class

Morning yoga class 8:15-9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from Feb. 13 through March 15. The class is intended for beginners. Students will learn breathing techniques, physical postures and meditation. Students should bring a mat, blocks and strap to class. Class is held at CI Beaver Hall. Registration required.

Swing dance class

Enroll in Swing Dance Lesson. Swing I is scheduled for 7:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14-28. This class focuses on East Coast or “6-count” Swing. Students will learn the basic steps, various turns and spins, and lead/follow techniques.

Swing II is a continuation of the Swing I class. The class is scheduled for 7:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 7-21. Students will learn a collection of “swingouts” (basic Lindy steps), variations, as well as lead follow techniques. Pre-registration is required for individuals or couples.

Beginning Tai Chi

Bginning Tai Chi for health and wellness class is an ancient Chinese tradition that is practiced as a graceful form of exercise. It involves a series of movements performed in a slow, focused manner and accompanied by deep breathing. Class is scheduled for 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 21 – March 21 at CI Beaver Hall. Registration required.

Rollersizer fit camp

Rollersizer Fit Camp is a class featuring the Rollersizer will work the entire body, but focus on your abs and core. The Rollersizer is provided for the students to work their arms, legs and entire body. Each workout will include cardio, toning ab work, and deep stretching.

Participants will meet 5:45-6:30 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 19 – March 19 at Lofino Plaza, 3868 Dayton Xenia Road. Registration required.

Stretch, strength and sculpt

Register for the Stretch, Strength & Sculpt class will build strength and endurance using various fitness props and will begin to tone body with fat burning moves. In addition, the class’ deep stretching exercises will help to increase flexibility and balance. The class will meet 6-6:40 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 20 – March 20 at Lofino Plaza, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Road. Pre-registration is required.

Parent and tot classes

Enjoy a fun filled class with your little one. It’s time to register for pre-school classes for parent/grandparent and child. Creek Kids provides an opportunity for you and your child to enjoy hands-on activities, arts & crafts, creative play, music & movement, parachute play and more. The class is scheduled for 10-10:45 a.m. for ages 18 months to 2 years; 11-11:45 a.m. for ages 3-6 years old Tuesdays, Feb. 20-March 20. Material fee is included.

Strollers in motion

Inviting moms, dads and caregivers to enroll in Strollers in Motion. Strollers in Motion gives a body workout that incorporates power walking and strolling, strength training, balance work and toning. Participants will meet 9:30-10:15 a.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 21 – March 21 at Lofino Plaza, 3868 Dayton Xenia Road. Register.

Indoor nature adventures

Indoor nature adventures brings the wonder of nature indoors in this 45 minute class for children ages 18 months to 5 years old. Discover the world of TA-DA Learning in an energetic and engaging session designed with the youngest learners in mind.

Sessions always include story time, music, dance, big body movement and sensory bin exploration. The class is scheduled for 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays, now through Feb. 28 at Lofino Plaza Multi-Purpose Room, 3868 Dayton Xenia Road.

Fitness bootcamp

Jump start your fitness program with a fitness bootcamp. The class is designed for the beginner or intermediate with modifications for every fitness level.This fat-blasting bootcamp incorporates fun, but challenging workouts. Students will keep moving with a variety of cardio conditioning, drills, circuits, strength training and functional moves.

The one hour class meets 5:30-6:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Lofino Plaza, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Road. Pre-registration is required.

Summer adult softball

The parks is currently accepting registrations for Summer Adult Softball for coed and men’s teams. The league fees include team sanctioning, softballs, umpire fees, and awards. The season runs from April 16 to July 23 with all games played at Rotary Park. Contact the parks department for fees and registration.

News-Current Report

News-Current report compiled by Natalie Jones.

News-Current report compiled by Natalie Jones.