Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to WSU

FAIRBORN — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) announced its highly-anticipated Winter Tour 2017 will return to Wright State University for two shows 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Dayton, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, A Special Wish Foundation and Greene Medical Foundation courtesy of TSO, Live Nation, iHeart Media and Voss Auto Network.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra has become a critically-acclaimed over the past 20 years, multi-platinum, musical powerhouse, and its annual winter tours a beloved, multi-generational holiday tradition. This year’s tour is a completely updated presentation of TSO’s unforgettable “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” is set to begin on Nov. 16 and will visit more than 60 cities, for 100-plus performances, before concluding on Dec. 30.

TSO’s tour will be a celebration of the art and accomplishments of the lauded group’s late creator/composer/lyricist, Paul O’Neill, and his inimitable creation, which he dubbed “Rock Theater.” Prior to his untimely passing, O’Neill worked with his close-knit team preparing an exciting new take on “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” for the 2017 tour. Fans will experience this stage spectacle, including new effects and staging.

Based on TSO’s multi-platinum DVD and long running PBS fundraiser, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” the rock opera features such enduring fan-favorites as “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” “O’ Come All Ye Faithful,” “Good King Joy,” “Christmas Canon,” “Music Box Blues,” “Promises To Keep,” and “This Christmas Day.” The tour will also boast a rousing second set containing more of TSO’s greatest hits and fan-pleasers.

To date, more than $13 million has been distributed from TSO to worthy charities all across North America.

Visit www.trans-siberian.com for more details. Reserved tickets start at $40. Tickets on sale now at the WSU Nutter Center box office and ticketmaster.com.

News-Current Report

Story courtesy of Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

