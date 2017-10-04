Unison employees volunteer at Russ

BEAVERCREEK — Working alongside the Greene County Parks & Trails (GCP&T) maintenance division, a group of Unison employees volunteered to work one day at the 90-acre Russ Nature Reserve to prepare the park for the upcoming season.

Unison employees are frequent volunteers at the park and this time assisted in multiple projects throughout the property, which includes hiking trails, Lovely Nature PlayScape, a bee apiary, a pond, a high-fence garden, a tree nursery, a bluebird trail and much more.

Russ Nature Reserve thrives through the work of volunteers. Located at 2380 Kemp Road, the piece of property was gifted to the park agency by the late Fritz and Dolores Russ.

For more information on the park or volunteering, contact GCP&T at 937-562-6440, email info@gcparkstrails.com or visit www.gcparkstrails.com.

Submitted photo Unison employees recently spent a day volunteering at Russ Nature Reserve in Beavercreek. http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2017/10/web1_Unison.jpg Submitted photo Unison employees recently spent a day volunteering at Russ Nature Reserve in Beavercreek.

News-Current Report

Story courtesy of Greene County Parks & Trails.

Story courtesy of Greene County Parks & Trails.