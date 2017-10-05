BEAVERCREEK — The City of Beavercreek Parks and Recreation and the Beavercreek Township Fire Department will host Try a Truck 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14., at the Municipal Maintenance Facility, 789 Orchard Lane.

The Beavercreek Fire Station No. 61, 2195 Dayton-Xenia Road will have an open house celebrating Fire Prevention Week from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Try a Truck allows kids of all ages to have the experience of seeing up close a variety of vehicles. This is their opportunity to step into a forklift, hop into a street sweeper, climb into a fire truck or buckle up in a police cruiser. Other vehicles on hand to explore include a trash truck, dump truck, mower, bucket truck, golf cart, tow truck, bookmobile, school bus and the list goes on.

The Beavercreek Fire Department Open House allows visitors to check out fire equipment, see Careflight helicopter land and meet their mascot Sparky.

For more information contact the Beavercreek Parks Department at 427-5514 or Beavercreek Fire Department at 937-426-1213.

News-Current Report

Story courtesy of the City of Beavercreek Department of Parks, Recreation, and Culture.

Story courtesy of the City of Beavercreek Department of Parks, Recreation, and Culture.