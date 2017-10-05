Base transportation helps Irma victims

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The primary mission for Wright-Patt’s Base Transportation is to move people on a daily basis.

For about a week starting Sept.7, Base Transportation moved many Air Force and Navy personnel after they landed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to escape the damage of Hurricane Irma.

“The wheels were thrown into motion by Dave Egner, Director of Special Operations for the 88/OSS in Building 206 for Lodging, Transient Alert, Security, and Base Transportation,” said John Henderson, flight chief, Vehicle Contract Management. “Transportation handled the needs of all the personnel arriving at Wright-Patt, with rentals, hotel reservations, food and transportation to these venues.”

“The HUREVAC Safehaven mission is a well-oiled operation covered under the WPAFB HUREVAC Support Plan authored by this office. Over the winter of each year, the OPLAN is reviewed by base supporting agencies determining the following season’s support capabilities,” said Egner.

Another example of Base Transportation’s readiness was when Transportation was alerted by Scott Air Force Base, Illinois Sept. 8, that two Humvees were needed there by next Monday. Orders quickly changed for the arrival of two Humvees for the next day, Sept. 9, to help hurricane survivors. Base Transportation put the two Humvees on a semi flatbed and drove straight to St. Louis to deliver them on time.

The Base Transportation facility is located in Area A, Building 60 on Schuster Road. Eric Littrell, project manager for Transportation, said they stood up for 24-hour support.

Hours for Base Transportation are from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, but transportation is available 24/7 with prior reservations for incoming aircraft personnel an VIPs arriving to the base after 6 p.m.

For additional information or questions, call Lisa Duty, lead dispatcher at 937-257-3755.

News-Current Report

Story courtesy of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Story courtesy of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.