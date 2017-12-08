Sheriff’s Office donates to Michael’s House

XENIA — Members of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office raised funds for Michael’s House Child Advocacy Center throughout the month of November in a unique way.

Male participants donated $30 each and agreed not to shave for 30 days. Women who participated paid the same amount and colored their fingernails various colors throughout the month.

Representative Rick Perales heard about the effort and also participated in the fundraising challenge.

Office members were given the opportunity to raise additional funds. The person raising the most funds will be given an extra month to keep his beard or her painted nails.

Eighty-two members of the Sheriff’s Office participated in the event, raising a total of $3,270. They recently presented the funds to Teresa Wiles, executive director of Michael’s House. The child advocacy center in Fairborn provides services to children who are suffering from abuse.

The event was so well-received by staff that the fundraising will continue into December. The additional proceeds — $31 each for 30 days — will be donated to Fisher House at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The Fisher Houses provide a place for military patients and families to stay while undergoing treatment at Wright-Patterson Medical Center.

Community members interested in adding to the Fisher House donation can make a check out to Fisher House and drop it off at the Sheriff’s Office, 120 E. Main St.

Submitted photo Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer, Sgt. Sean Magoteaux, Dep. Chris Moore, Dep. Howard Wooten, Dep. Sherman Thatcher, Maj. Rick Bowman, Capt. David Tidd and Sgt. Shawn Prall recently presented an office donation to Michael's House Executive Director Teresa Wiles.

News-Current Report

Story courtesy of Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

