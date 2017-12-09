Kiser requests rezoning

BEAVERCREEK — Sabrina and Raymond Kiser requested permission from the Beavercreek City Council to rezone property located at 3076 Dayton-Xenia Road.

They requested that the 0.986 acres of and be changed from a one family residential district to a residential office district.

“We would like to sell the property and feel we could get more value out of it if it was rezoned,” Sabrina Kiser said at a recent meeting.

A city employee indicated that if there were any changes to the building after the property changed hands, they would need to go through the Administrative Site Plan Review Application process, which is similar to the specific site plan process.

“This goes in line with the goal for this area and a natural fit,” City Council member Chad Upton said.

After the approval and recommendation of the the planning commission and staff, city council approved the rezoning of this property.

By Danielle Coots For the News-Current

Danielle Coots is a freelance writer for Greene County News.

