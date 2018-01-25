Dunkin’ Donuts to open in Fairborn

FAIRBORN — America runs on dunkin’ — so the slogan goes — and soon The City of Fairborn can say the same as Dunkin’ Donuts plans to open a new store at 168 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road next to Handyman Ace Hardware.

The Fairborn Planning Board approved both the preliminary and final plat for the establishment of a 2,200 square foot restaurant with drive-through service.

The applicant, Patrick Gilligan of Gilligan Oil Co., said his company has been in business over 25 years and owns a number of Dunkin’ Donuts as well as other restaurants in the Cincinnati, Dayton and Columbus areas.

“We are excited about becoming a part of Fairborn,” Gilligan said. “… and we have enjoyed collaborating with staff.”

Dunkin’ Donuts has more than 11,500 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide with plans to open even more locations with drive-throughs in the US.

Whitney Vickers | News-Current The Fairborn Planning Board approved a Dunkin’ Donuts to be built at 168 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road next to Handyman Ace Hardware. http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2018/01/web1_dunkinnext2ace.jpg Whitney Vickers | News-Current The Fairborn Planning Board approved a Dunkin’ Donuts to be built at 168 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road next to Handyman Ace Hardware.

News-Current Report

Story courtesy of the City of Fairborn.

Story courtesy of the City of Fairborn.