Reading with the dogs


Anu the golden retriever receiving some love.

Zipper and his human Jeannine Meyer.


Whitney Vickers | Greene County News The Yellow Springs Community Library hosts Paws to Read each month, inviting four-legged friends from the Miami Valley Pet Therapy Association and their humans to the library to invite children to read to them.


The Yellow Springs Community Library hosts Paws to Read each month, inviting four-legged friends from the Miami Valley Pet Therapy Association and their humans to the library to invite children to read to them.

