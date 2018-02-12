Vendor event to help 4 Paws

XENIA — Xenia-based 4 Paws for Ability will benefit from the Vendor Blender Spring Edition, to be held Sunday, April 29.

The Holiday Inn Dayton/Fairborn will host more than 50 local vendors for everyone’s shopping pleasure. There will be something for everyone, including direct sales, unique crafters, bake shops, and even a masseuse. Snacks and refreshments, including mimosas and wine, will be available for purchase.

“Bring your friends, bring your mom, bring kids, bring your spouse — just don’t miss this spring’s biggest shop local event,” said Vendor Blender organizers Brittany Radin and Shannon Whitton. “It’s important to support our community’s diverse small businesses.”

The event is free and is open to the public 1-5 p.m. Several local businesses will feature special raffle items. Tickets for the 50/50 raffle will be available at the event for $1 each or 6 tickets for $5.

Attendees are encouraged to donate items to support the mission of 4 Paws for Ability. Any person that brings an item(s) off the organization’s donation list will be rewarded with a special entry into one of the raffles. A list of requested and acceptable donation items can be found on the Facebook event page. Proceeds from the raffle will be donated directly to 4 Paws for Ability.

The organization’s mission is to place quality, task-trained service dogs with children and veterans with disabilities and educate the public regarding the use of service dogs in public places.

For more information about the event or how to become a vendor, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ohiovendorblender.