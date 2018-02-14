Family Day to highlight satellites, GPS functions

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Learn about the fascinating world of satellites – both natural and man-made – while taking a close look at how GPS works through fun demos and hands-on activities 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17 at the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

Visitors can learn why satellites spin, how a GPS unit works, how an object orbits the planet and play a version of skee ball that demonstrates the path of an object in orbit.

Several special presentations on satellites are also being offered. At 11:30 a.m., visitors are invited to the STEM Learning Node in the Global Reach Gallery to hear about spy satellites and at 1:30 p.m. to hear about weather satellites. Both presentations will last about 45 minutes each.

“Storytime” begins at 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. in the STEM Learning Node in the Presidential Gallery. Preschool and primary-grade children are invited to hear a story about Sammy the Satellite and make their own paper craft.

All activities are free, and no advanced reservations are necessary. For additional information visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Education/Family-Day or call the Education Division at 937-255-4646.