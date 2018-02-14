Posted on by

Call for artists for ArtFest


BEAVERCREEK — The Third Annual ArtFest at Beavercreek Community Park will be held Sunday, Sept. 16.

This year online submissions are being accepted for artists and vendors at infusion-art.org/ArtFest. Artists may submit their fine arts and crafts for jurying into the festival by following the instructions online at Infusion-art.org/ArtFest.

Applications: will be accepted through midnight, May 31.

ArtFest encourages media of all genres. ArtFest will feature art for sale, showcase performance art, installation art, and collaborative works where artists and attendees create art together. Visit the website for complete details and pricing.

ArtFest is an outdoor event and will be held rain or shine 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Beavercreek Community Park, Factory Road at US Route 35 next to the bike path.

Proceeds of ArtFest fund experiential art programs in the Miami Valley by Infusion Art, a non-profit endowment in conjunction with Greene Giving. For more information infusion-art.org/ArtFest.

