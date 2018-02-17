Education Digest

Boos honored

CROOKSTON, Minn. —Beth Boos of Beavercreek was named to the fall semester of the University of Minnesota Crookston Chancellor’s List.

To qualify for a place on the chancellors list, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 4.0 grade point average.

Students make list

OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2017-18 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic excellence. Greene County students named to the dean’s list include:

C.J. Destefani, Hunter Gazda, Justin Poth, Bryan Shepard, Becca Rogers, Julia Poth, Vincent Tong, Natalie Stein, Andrew Sundgaard of Bellbrook; Rachel Ollier, David Pearl, Luke Carrafiello, Nicole Christian, Ben Fisher, Victoria Howarah, Paige Johnson, Katie Poth, Brennon Richard, Tia Turner, David Austria, Andrew Gauder, Samantha Center, Sarah Johnson, Rylan Moore, Katie McCall, Martin Archer, Allison Huntington, Holly Sefton, Julie Hamlin, Rachael Steed, Elisabeth DeSonia, Noah Cali, David Genari all of Beavercreek; Amanda Bridgeford, Terra Collier, Taylor Naragon, Gabi Perez of Fairborn.

UD fall dean’s list

DAYTON — University of Dayton announced its fall 2017 dean’s list. Students must achieve a 3.5 GPA for the semester.

The following Greene County residents were named to that list: Jason Agpaoa, Natalie Allen, Alyssa Barry, Lauren Breitenstein, Michelle Brun, Emma Coning, Grace Culpepper, Nicholas Dalton, Brian Davidson, Katie Eismann, Alexander Ennis, Creighton Fox, Baylor Franck, Lucas Frazier, Matthew Frazier, Aleah Gazall, Eric Handorf, Patrick Hemmert, Jacob Johnson, Ashley Kalt, Rachel Kessler, Dana Koesters, Taylor McCarthy, Maria Mccarty, Renzhi McGrew, Cameron Millette, Madeline Mock, Kenton Nash, Alexandra Nelms, Delali Nenonene, Amelia Pompilio, Kathryn Posey, Alaina Saliba, Naomi Schalle, Dylan Schirmer, Anna Schlegel, Patrick Shiner, Josh Steed, Marissa Tharp, Josh Edwards, Astella Welsh, Scott Wonderly all of Beavercreek; Kira Barklay, Seth Bouschard, Jaclyn Franz, Jennifer Malashevitz, Ashley Marolo, Adam Miesle, Megan Petric, Allison Powell, Joscelyn Sprague, Kevin Stout, Andrew Volk, Torie Weslow all of Bellbrook; Gabrielle Baker, Evan Dewine, Connor Dewine, Sarah Hollis, Maranda Lewis, Sarah Miller, Hannah Wyatt, George Zavakos and Matthew Moore all of Fairborn.

UD students earn degrees

DAYTON — The University of Dayton announced its December 2017 graduates. The following local students were among the approximately 500 undergraduates who received their degrees: Jacob Johnson, Briana Moore, Alexandra Nelms, David Saintignon and Mary Timko of Beavercreek and Aj Miesle of Bellbrook.

Students named dean’s list

PAINESVILLE — Lake Erie College local students were named to the Fall 2017 Dean’s List. This distinction is reserved for degree-seeking students who have earned at least nine semester hours of credits at the College during a single academic term and achieved a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher.

The following Greene County students were named to the list: Madison Dacri-Kim and Jessica Pepera both of Beavercreek.

AU Dean’s List

ASHLAND — The following students have been named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at Ashland University.

Alyssa Ferrell of Spring Valley is majoring in integrated language arts. Ferrell is a 2015 graduate of Xenia High School. Raygn Cokes of Xenia is majoring in fashion merchandise. Cokes is a 2017 graduate of Xenia High School. Christopher Sticka of Xenia majoring in criminal justice. Sticka is a 2010 graduate of Carroll High School. Tyler Seymour of Beavercreek is majoring in finance. Seymour is a 2014 graduate of Carroll High School. Anthony Grundy of Fairborn is majoring in business management. Grundy is a 2014 graduate of Fairborn High School. To be eligible for this honor, a student must be enrolled full time at Ashland University and achieve at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

WU fall dean’s list

SPRINGFIELD — Wittenberg University regularly recognizes students who maintain high educational standards. These students maintained a 3.5 or higher grade point average for the 2017 fall semester and earned a place on the dean’s list. The following Greene County students were recognized:

Anna-Claire Crichton, Thomas Leisher, Kyla McGee, Katherine Robinson all of Beavercreek; Shaelyn Sakos, Emory Schweitzer both of Fairborn; Morgan Siefert and Grace Huffman of Xenia.

Local list announced

QUINCY, Ill. — Quincy University released its dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester. Honorees must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) to be included in the biannual dean’s list. Greene County resident Alexa Low of Beavercreek was named to that list.

Cedarville University honor list

CEDARVILLE — The following local Cedarville University Students were neamed to the fall 2017 dean’s honor list: Jacob Cole, Savannah Hart, Jaime Kirtland, Gregg Mendel, Eleanor Raquet, Hannah-Grace Wojick, Bethany Wolfe, all of Beavercreek; Daniel Ackerman, Emily Barron, Kylie Beste, Molly Bolender, Lindy Carr, Reese Clendening, Alex Crouch, Michaela Crouch, Miranda Dyson, Matthew Entner, Madelyn Fawcett, Dacia Moss, Naomi Harward, Hayley Hasty, Connor Haynes, Jodi Johnson, Timothy Kohl, Kayla Pahl, Joshua Perez, Joseph Ries, Elizabeth Sizer, Jeremy Smith, Sidney Spottswood, all of Cedarville; Jonathon Grunenwald, Andrew Perkins, Chelsea Perkins, all of Fairborn; Megan Haymond, Abigail O’Neel of Spring Valley; Josiah Lansford of Jamestown; Hanna Bahorik, Caroline Clauson, Victoria Denen, Jacob Mach, Kiley Mach, Rebekah McClain, Andrew McKay, Isaac Nelson, Nathan O’Neel, Alexandra Paris, Morgan Phillips, Jesse Russell, Karolyn Sabo, Christy Schloemer, all of Xenia.

This recognition requires a 3.75 GPA or above for the semester, and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

UA fall list

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama announced dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0. Te UA Dean’s and President’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load. Those students include:

Dean’s list students include: Carrie Schmitt of Bellbrook and Alexander Naff of Beavercreek and President’s list: Carson Derringer of Beavercreek.

Green recognized

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Saint Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Ind. announced the dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester. Beavercreek resident Haley Green was named to that list. To earn academic honors a student must achieve a grade point average of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have at least 12 graded credit hours.

Oldiges makes list

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma City University announced that Craig Oldiges of Xenia has been named to president’s honor roll for the fall 2017 semester. Students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours during a semester and maintain a GPA of 3.9 or higher to meet the President’s Honor Roll requirements.

