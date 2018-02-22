Career X students get on-the-job experience

BEAVERCREEK – Soin Medical Center has made it easier for Greene County Career Center’s Career X program to enhance students’ employability.

This new program allows students to volunteer at Soin and work on their skills, reach career goals and enhance their capabilities.

Coordinator Lori Smith works with students in Career X as they participate in career jobs that interact with others. Students learn to accept responsibility, complete assignments and gain confidence in the workforce. Some of the areas of study include retail and consumer service, business and office management, manufacturing, construction and computer technology.

This program also works alongside the Project SEARCH program at the career center to help the students ultimately gain employment. Area school counselors work with Career X to help place students into the program. And according to Smith, this is the only program like this in the area.

“This new lab helps our students with special needs,” said Smith. “Currently we have students from seven districts, many in Greene County.”

Smith explained that this is a practical exploration system – one that utilizes training in business, marketing, computer technology, processing production, consumer service, cooking skills, electrical, carpentry, sewing and much more.

“We try to provide our students with a little of everything and Soin has been key in that process,” she said. “The hospital provides them an environment where they learn how to be a professional.”

Each student receives a job from the crew chief and works directly with the hospital’s volunteer staff and Smith. Each student has a job to complete each Thursday at Soin. Each student has to sign in, wear IDs and a volunteer uniform.

“This experience provides job training and teaches students how to work as a team to get a job done,” she added. “We find our students always looking forward to going to Soin.”

Smith believes this is a great transition into Project SEARCH so not only are they learning early on about employment but to secure it in the future.

“When we receive positive feedback from staff or the students we know the program is working. I’m even seeing students asking for more work, giving them so much confidence.”

Smith looks forward to the future of the program and continuing to provide real-life job experience for students and their future independence.

“This is a great group, and we are excited for these kids. Being at Soin is a huge bright spot each week,” added Smith.

Story courtesy of The Greene Medical Foundation – Greene Memorial Hospital and Soin Medical Center hospital.