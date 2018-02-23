Resident receives highest scouting award

BEAVERCREEK — The Tecumseh Council of the Boy Scouts of America awarded Beavercreek resident Jeff Leonard the Silver Beaver.

The Silver Beaver award is the highest National Scouting Award that a council can bestow upon an individual in Scouting. The award is presented to Scouters who have made an impact on the lives of youth through service given to the council.

Leonard is a lifelong Scouter who received his Eagle Scout award in 1977. During the 1980s he served as an assistant scoutmaster, district commissioner, den leader, and a crew advisor. He is currently serving as character organization representative for Troop 42 and Pack 74.

Overtime, Leonard has earned several scout awards including Scout Leader Training Award, Club Scout Den Leader, Webelos Leader and Cub Master Award, Chillicothe District Pawaka Award, and the District Award of Merit.

Leonard is an OA Brotherhood member in the Tarhe Lodge, and has been an active supporter of high adventure programs. He has volunteered as a merit badge counselor for many years. When Jeff is not Scouting, you can find him volunteering with his church, the Society of American Military Engineers or with Bugles Across America.

Recently, Leonard has taken on the new role in the Chillicothe District as district commissioner. He also serves as a roundtable commissioner for the Chillicothe roundtable meetings.