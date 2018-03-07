Beavercreek police reports

Feb. 23
9:54 a.m. — An officer was requested on the 2300 block of Banyon Drive.
12:11 p.m. — A burglary was requested on the 2400 block of Mallard Lane.
2:35 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 2700 block of Tihart Way.
3:51 p.m. — Drug activity was reported on the 2600 block of Mardella Drive.
6:26 p.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the corner of North Fairfield Road and Lakeview Drive.
10:15 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 2600 block of North Emerald Drive.
Feb. 24
8:38 a.m. — Drug activity was reported on the 2900 block of New Germany Trebein Road.
2:10 p.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the 3300 block of Pentagon Boulevard.
4:17 p.m. — Domestic Violence was reported on the 600 block of Talowood Drive.
7:37 p.m. — A fight was reported on the 2700 block of Fairfield Commons Boulevard.
11:12 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 2500 block of Hibiscus Way.
Feb. 25
11:48 a.m. — A peace officer was reported on the 2700 block of Sycamore Ridge Court.
2:43 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 60 block of Birch Aly
5:44 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 4100 block of Rushmore Plat.
9:26 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 2400 block of North Fairfield Road.
10:34 p.m. — A K9 request was reported on the corner of Greene Boulevard and Indian Ripple Road.
Feb. 26
7:39 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 4100 block of Indian Ripple Road.
1:21 p.m. — A 911 hang up was reported on the 3300 block of Fair Oaks Drive.
3:23 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2800 block of Centre Drive.
6:18 p.m. — Drug activity was reported on the 2500 block of National Road.
7:36 p.m. — Drug activity was reported on the 1100 block of North Fairfield Road.
Feb. 27
8:32 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 3500 block of Apple Grove Drive.
11:58 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 2800 block of Double Eagle Drive.
3:40 p.m. — An animal complaint was reported on the 1600 block of Yalta Drive.
5:27 p.m. — A crash with personal injury was reported on the corner of Kemp Road and North Knoll Drive.
News-Current Report compiled by Natalie Jones.
