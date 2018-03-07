Beavercreek police reports

Feb. 23

9:54 a.m. — An officer was requested on the 2300 block of Banyon Drive.

12:11 p.m. — A burglary was requested on the 2400 block of Mallard Lane.

2:35 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 2700 block of Tihart Way.

3:51 p.m. — Drug activity was reported on the 2600 block of Mardella Drive.

6:26 p.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the corner of North Fairfield Road and Lakeview Drive.

10:15 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 2600 block of North Emerald Drive.

Feb. 24

8:38 a.m. — Drug activity was reported on the 2900 block of New Germany Trebein Road.

2:10 p.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the 3300 block of Pentagon Boulevard.

4:17 p.m. — Domestic Violence was reported on the 600 block of Talowood Drive.

7:37 p.m. — A fight was reported on the 2700 block of Fairfield Commons Boulevard.

11:12 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 2500 block of Hibiscus Way.

Feb. 25

11:48 a.m. — A peace officer was reported on the 2700 block of Sycamore Ridge Court.

2:43 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 60 block of Birch Aly

5:44 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 4100 block of Rushmore Plat.

9:26 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 2400 block of North Fairfield Road.

10:34 p.m. — A K9 request was reported on the corner of Greene Boulevard and Indian Ripple Road.

Feb. 26

7:39 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 4100 block of Indian Ripple Road.

1:21 p.m. — A 911 hang up was reported on the 3300 block of Fair Oaks Drive.

3:23 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2800 block of Centre Drive.

6:18 p.m. — Drug activity was reported on the 2500 block of National Road.

7:36 p.m. — Drug activity was reported on the 1100 block of North Fairfield Road.

Feb. 27

8:32 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 3500 block of Apple Grove Drive.

11:58 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 2800 block of Double Eagle Drive.

3:40 p.m. — An animal complaint was reported on the 1600 block of Yalta Drive.

5:27 p.m. — A crash with personal injury was reported on the corner of Kemp Road and North Knoll Drive.

News-Current Report compiled by Natalie Jones.

