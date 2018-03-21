Walkout prompts woman’s peaceful protest

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

One month after a gunman claimed 17 lives in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, a Beavercreek resident, Robin, walked up and down the sidewalk in front of Beavercreek High School at 10 a.m. for 17 minutes, one minute for each victim. Robin protested gun violence March 14 at the same time students across the country participated in a national school walkout. She said the deaths were “intolerable,” and that action must be taken for all children.