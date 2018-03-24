Studio moves to new location

BEAVERCREEK — Tabitha Guidone, founder of DeCoy Art Studio, moved has a new location – 3491 Dayton-Xenia Road.

The studio recently had its grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony to kick off its new look and expanded services. The move also marks the art studio’s sixth anniversary in the Beavercreek area.

With the new space, it allows more room for pottery, painting, drawing and sensory and process art.

“This new space allows for a more relaxing and creative atmosphere,” Guidone said. “We have an incredible staff who have all pitched in on this effort and it really does have a part of each of us in it.”

To kick off the grand opening of the new location, the art studio will be introducing a new project called Ella’s Pottery Project, which is sponsored by DeCoy and led by Infusion Art Endowment. It’s a special tie-dye pottery project to help raise funds for pottery kits to be delivered to children in local hospitals.

“Art is an under-rated subject and looked over in the professional fields. Art is the basis of everything we see and it has a creative individual who created it. Between educating everyone to exploring their creativity — that’s been our biggest challenge. But, we were up for it then and still are. Now, we’ve made a name for ourselves and can see the difference we’re making in the community. That’s the best part,” Guidone said.

DeCoy isn’t just a studio for young students, it’s a place for artists of all ages, talent and skill level. Spring classes and art camps are available for enrollment. Walk-ins are always welcome and class schedules are available. Private and group lessons are available. It’s a great place for groups and field trips.

“We would with so many fabulous organizations that value creative outlets,” Guidone said. “We hope to continue our outreach programs and meet new students as well.”

For more information contact DeCoy Art Studio at 937-431-4838 or visit the website at www.decoy-art.com.

Submitted photos DeCoy Art Studio has moved to a new location and recently cut the ribbon to that location. The art studio will be introducing a new project called Ella's Pottery Project.