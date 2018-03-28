Extension presenting ‘Dining with Diabetes’

XENIA — Greene County Extension is presenting a class called “Dining with Diabetes” 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, May 2, May 9, May 23 and May 30 at the Extension office, 100 Fairground Road.

Melanie Hart, Family and Consumer Educator, and by Tonya Lively, Registered Dietitian, from the Greene County Public Health will lead the sessions.

Participants will learn about signs of diabetes and possible complications, and ways they can manage the condition, including simple steps to control portions and the importance of getting regular exercise. In addition, the presentations will include a healthy food cooking demonstration each week, food tastings, and additional recipes.

The Dining with Diabetes program is $35 per person, but seating is limited, so participants are asked to sign up by Thursday, April 26 by contacting the OSU Extension office at 937-372-9971 ext. 112 or ext. 116 or hart.382 @osu.edu or sandman-stover.1@osu.edu.