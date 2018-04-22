Citizens invited to meet the candidates

XENIA — The Greene County Tea Party is inviting county citizens to meet the candidates.

Candidates include individuals running for positions on the county level and above and include. Expected candidates include those running for the the US senator and congressman seat, governor, Ohio treasurer, 73 District representative, state central committeeman, county commissioner and clerk of courts.

“The primary election is on Tuesday, May 8, and early voting has already begun,” said Carolyn Uecker of the Greene County Tea Party in an email. “If you want information on the candidates (both Democrat and Republican) before casting your ballot, come to the Meet the Candidates event.”

Attendees refreshments and questions following the presentations. Meet the candidates is slated for 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 25 at the Xenia Senior Center, 130 E. Church St. For more information, contact Uecker at 937-974-7917.

By Whitney Vickers wvicker@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.