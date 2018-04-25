CVS expands safe drug disposals in Ohio

BEAVERCREEK — CVS Health announced that the company has expanded its safe medication disposal program to locations inside 28 CVS Pharmacy locations in Ohio to help facilitate proper and timely disposal of opioids and other medications that could otherwise be diverted or misused.

The CVS Health Foundation will also provide an $85,000 grant to Cleveland’s Neighborhood Family Practice, a network of community health centers, to support opioid addiction recovery.

One of the 28 new medication disposal units are located in Beavercreek, 1331 North Fairfield Road. Other Miami Valley locations include: Dayton, 3920 Linden Ave. and Springfield, 2987 Derr Road.

“CVS Health is dedicated to addressing and preventing opioid abuse and misuse in the communities we serve,” said Thomas G. Davis, R.Ph., Vice President of Professional Services for CVS Health. “We are expanding our safe medication disposal efforts to provide more locations where people can safely dispose of unwanted medications, getting them out of medicine cabinets where they could be abused. Our safe medication disposal initiative, and our funding for community organizations supporting addiction recovery in Ohio, are an extension of CVS Health’s purpose of helping people on their path to better health.”

The 28 new medication disposal units that have been installed inside CVS Pharmacy locations in Ohio will supplement the 33 units CVS Health has previously donated to police departments across the state. Nationwide, the company has donated more than 850 units to police departments, collecting more than 140 metric tons, or 300,000 pounds of unwanted medication.