Man pleads not guilty in capital case

XENIA — Michael McLendon, 25, pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder May 4 in Greene County Common Pleas Court.

A grand jury recently indicted McLendon for the alleged March 7 murder of Fairborn Hampton Inn clerk Andrew Day. McLendon also pleaded not guilty to aggravated robbery, felonious assault, firearms specifications and repeat violent offender specifications at the arraignment.

McLendon was convicted of aggravated robbery in 2012 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

The recent charges make him eligible for the death penalty.

Attorneys William Mooney and John Cornely represented McLendon at the hearing while Assistant Prosecutor Cheri Stout represented the state.

Judge Stephen Wolaver said the defendant will be held in the Greene County Jail without bond.

He set a pre-trial for Tuesday, May 8, a final pre-trial for Friday, June 1 and a jury trial for Monday, June 4.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow @annadbolton on Facebook.

