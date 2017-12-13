Devotional: Being God-givers

“Do not be afraid little flock, for your Father has been pleased to give you the kingdom. Sell your possessions and give to the poor. Provide purses for yourselves that will not wear out, a treasure in heaven that will not be exhausted, where no thief comes near and no moth destroys. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” (Luke 12:32-34)

What are we able to do with our life if we are not afraid of the future? Jesus gives us the promise that we have the kingdom of God as our possession for eternity. With that security we can live our life differently for the rest of the world. We don’t need to hesitate to give to those in need because ultimately we don’t need what we have.

Our life of thanksgiving for our salvation consists of giving. Our hearts are opened to give more and more. This giving is treasured by our God eternally. It will never diminish because it is out of His very heart.

Only God can change the heart of a person to become a giver. The world is a selfish place. We all struggle with selfishness. We need the Holy Spirit to seal us with the security of eternal life and the purpose of living for our God as givers. God, the greatest giver, wants us to be like Him. He gives us a lifetime to mature into good givers. As we open our hearts and minds to His love is there really any other option but to be a God-giver?

Heavenly Father, it is all a matter of our heart. Do we have Your heart and the mind of Christ? It is hard to detach ourselves from the selfishness of the world. Help us to do so by Your Spirit. Help us layup treasure as Your good givers. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

By Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

