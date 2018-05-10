Church groups work second annual U/Nite Serve Day

BEAVERCREEK — Several church youth groups in Xenia join together each month as part of U/Nite Serve Day to volunteer at Greene County Parks & Trails’ (GCP&T) Russ Nature Reserve, 2380 Kemp Road.

Churches participating include Emanuel Baptist Church, AHOP Church, Northside Christian Church and Xenia Nazarene Church.

Volunteers recently spent the day performing a major clean-up and landscaping tasks at the park, including spreading about 100 cubic yards of mulch, top dressing limestone paths, creating river rock drainage swales, adding kiosk boulders, adding sand to the Lovely Nature PlayScape, trail work and more.

“Service projects not only bless our community but also enables us to practice with our youth the principle of loving your neighbor,” said coordinator Pastor Van Holloway.

For more information about GCP&T or volunteering, contact the part agency at 937-562-6440, email info@gcparkstrails.com or visit gcparkstrails.com.