Rams, Beavers battle to 4-0

XENIA — Beavercreek and Greeneview remain Greene County’s only undefeated teams, but both had to work hard to earn their wins in Week 4.

Beavercreek needed two overtimes beforebeating a tough Lebanon team at Frank Zink Field, while Greeneview booted a field goal with a minute left to nip defending Ohio Heritage Conference champ Mechanicsburg on the road.

The Beavers don’t have an easy task this week, either. Beavercreek hosts undefeated, state-ranked Fairmont Friday, Sept. 23. The winner will receive a big chunk of playoff computer points

Greeneview takes on winless Springfield Northeastern this week.

Bellbrook is a solid third among Greene County teams after its 41-7 win over Southwestern Buckeye League foe Brookville. The Golden Eagles are back in Southwestern action Friday when they’ll host Eaton.

And week 5 could be a chance for some local teams to end their respective losing skids.

Fairborn (1-3) is at home against 2-2 Tippecanoe; Xenia scored 48 points against Sidney, ranked No. 10 in the latest D-II state poll and looks continue that offensive output on the road at 2-2 Piqua; winless Cedarville goes up against winless Triad; and Carroll hosts Greater Catholic League foe Chaminade-Julienne (2-2).

THIS WEEK

Friday, Sept. 22

Cedarville (0-4) at Triad (0-4), 7 p.m.

Chaminade-Julienne (2-2) at Carroll (1-3), 7 p.m.

Eaton (2-2) at Bellbrook (3-1), 7 p.m.

Fairmont (4-0) at Beavercreek (4-0), 7 p.m.

Northeastern (0-4) at Greeneview (4-0), 7 p.m.

Tippecanoe (2-2) at Fairborn (1-3), 7 p.m.

Xenia (0-4) at Piqua (2-2), 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK’S SCORES

Beavercreek 41, Lebanon 35, 2 OT

Greeneview 17, Mechanicsburg 14

Bellbrook 41, Brookville 7

Troy 38, Fairborn 6

Alter 58, Carroll 0

Sidney 55, Xenia 48

West Jefferson 61, Cedarville 14

AREA RANKINGS

* Rankings based on point differential for all games

1. Beavercreek (4-0) +93

2. Greeneview (4-0) +89

3. Bellbrook (3-1) +63

4. Fairborn (1-3) -60

5. Xenia (0-4) -81

6. Carroll (1-3) -101

7. Cedarville (0-3) -179

TOP PERFORMERS

Kaden Wenger, running back, Beavercreek — Ran 36 times for 319 yards and two touchdowns in 41-35 double overtime win over Lebanon.

Brendan Lebensky, running back, Bellbrook — Carried 14 times for 85 yards and a pair of scores in 41-7 win over Brookville.

Matthew Eavers, running back, Carroll — Ran 11 times for 54 yards in 58-0 loss to Alter.

Dawson Blakley, receiver, Fairborn — Had five catches for 72 yards and a touchdown in 38-6 loss to Troy.

Jon Brakeall, kicker, Greeneview — Kicked a 21-yard field goal with one minute left to give Rams their first win over Mechanicsburg since 2012, 17-14.

Sincere Wells, running back, Xenia — Ran for 285 yards and four touchdowns in 55-48 loss to Sidney.

Don Tate | News-Current Beavercreek quarterback Cody Hocker (11) fakes a handoff to fullback Kaden Wenger, during first-half action in Thursday's Sept. 13 double-overtime thriller on Frank Zink Field at Beavercreek High.

News-Current Report

Compiled by John Bombatch and Scott Halasz. Please send your team’s statistics to: sports@xeniagazette.com.

