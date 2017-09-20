Rams, Beavers battle to 4-0

XENIA — Beavercreek and Greeneview remain Greene County’s only undefeated teams, but both had to work hard to earn their wins in Week 4.
Beavercreek needed two overtimes beforebeating a tough Lebanon team at Frank Zink Field, while Greeneview booted a field goal with a minute left to nip defending Ohio Heritage Conference champ Mechanicsburg on the road.
The Beavers don’t have an easy task this week, either. Beavercreek hosts undefeated, state-ranked Fairmont Friday, Sept. 23. The winner will receive a big chunk of playoff computer points
Greeneview takes on winless Springfield Northeastern this week.
Bellbrook is a solid third among Greene County teams after its 41-7 win over Southwestern Buckeye League foe Brookville. The Golden Eagles are back in Southwestern action Friday when they’ll host Eaton.
And week 5 could be a chance for some local teams to end their respective losing skids.
Fairborn (1-3) is at home against 2-2 Tippecanoe; Xenia scored 48 points against Sidney, ranked No. 10 in the latest D-II state poll and looks continue that offensive output on the road at 2-2 Piqua; winless Cedarville goes up against winless Triad; and Carroll hosts Greater Catholic League foe Chaminade-Julienne (2-2).
THIS WEEK
Friday, Sept. 22
Cedarville (0-4) at Triad (0-4), 7 p.m.
Chaminade-Julienne (2-2) at Carroll (1-3), 7 p.m.
Eaton (2-2) at Bellbrook (3-1), 7 p.m.
Fairmont (4-0) at Beavercreek (4-0), 7 p.m.
Northeastern (0-4) at Greeneview (4-0), 7 p.m.
Tippecanoe (2-2) at Fairborn (1-3), 7 p.m.
Xenia (0-4) at Piqua (2-2), 7 p.m.
LAST WEEK’S SCORES
Beavercreek 41, Lebanon 35, 2 OT
Greeneview 17, Mechanicsburg 14
Bellbrook 41, Brookville 7
Troy 38, Fairborn 6
Alter 58, Carroll 0
Sidney 55, Xenia 48
West Jefferson 61, Cedarville 14
AREA RANKINGS
* Rankings based on point differential for all games
1. Beavercreek (4-0) +93
2. Greeneview (4-0) +89
3. Bellbrook (3-1) +63
4. Fairborn (1-3) -60
5. Xenia (0-4) -81
6. Carroll (1-3) -101
7. Cedarville (0-3) -179
TOP PERFORMERS
Kaden Wenger, running back, Beavercreek — Ran 36 times for 319 yards and two touchdowns in 41-35 double overtime win over Lebanon.
Brendan Lebensky, running back, Bellbrook — Carried 14 times for 85 yards and a pair of scores in 41-7 win over Brookville.
Matthew Eavers, running back, Carroll — Ran 11 times for 54 yards in 58-0 loss to Alter.
Dawson Blakley, receiver, Fairborn — Had five catches for 72 yards and a touchdown in 38-6 loss to Troy.
Jon Brakeall, kicker, Greeneview — Kicked a 21-yard field goal with one minute left to give Rams their first win over Mechanicsburg since 2012, 17-14.
Sincere Wells, running back, Xenia — Ran for 285 yards and four touchdowns in 55-48 loss to Sidney.
