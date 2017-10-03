Week three state football poll released

COLUMBUS (AP) — How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2017, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I 1. Cleveland St. Ignatius (16) 5-0 231 2. Cincinnati St. Xavier (8) 5-0 216 3. Lakewood St. Edward 5-0 171 4. Canton Mckinley 5-0 149 5. Centerville 5-0 144 6. Toledo Whitmer (1) 5-0 141 7. Hilliard Bradley 5-0 106 8. Huber Heights Wayne 4-1 51 9. Stow-Munroe Falls 4-1 37 10. Mentor 4-1 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Beavercreek 13. Cincinnati Elder 12.

DIVISION II 1. Avon (14) 5-0 222 2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (10) 5-0 219 3. Cincinnati Anderson 5-0 189 4. Medina Highland 5-0 144 5. Cincinnati La Salle 4-1 140 6. Sidney 5-0 105 7. Columbus Walnut Ridge 5-0 66 8. Wadsworth 5-0 58 (tie) Cleveland Benedictine 4-1 58 10. Grafton Midview 4-1 44

Others receiving 12 or more points: Sylvania Northview 34. Barberton (1) 28. Akron Hoban 18. Dayton Belmont 12.

DIVISION III 1. Trotwood-Madison (16) 5-0 235 2. Toledo Central Catholic (5) 5-0 212 3. Clyde (1) 5-0 181 4. Canfield (2) 5-0 161 5. Sandusky 5-0 124 6. Columbus Marion-Franklin 5-0 107 7. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 4-1 63 8. Medina Buckeye 5-0 56 9. Parma Padua 5-0 52 10. Franklin 4-1 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 25. Columbus Bishop Hartley 24. Kettering Alter 17. Bay Village Bay (1) 15. Tallmadge 13. New Philadelphia 12.

DIVISION IV 1. Steubenville (19) 5-0 228 2. Germantown Valley View (1) 5-0 183 3. Perry (2) 5-0 180 4. Bellville Clear Fork (2) 5-0 148 5. Poland Seminary (1) 5-0 124 6. Clarksville Clinton-Massie 5-0 111 7. London 5-0 85 8. Shelby 5-0 61 9. Oberlin Firelands 5-0 58 10. Cincinnati Wyoming 5-0 57

Others receiving 12 or more points: Newark Licking Valley 35. Canton South 22. Girard 21.

DIVISION V 1. Pemberville Eastwood (11) 5-0 201 2. Canfield S. Range (5) 5-0 195 3. Anna (2) 5-0 182 4. Wheelersburg (3) 5-0 161 5. Portsmouth West (1) 5-0 132 (tie) Liberty Center (1) 5-0 132 7. Marion Pleasant (2) 4-0 101 8. Orwell Grand Valley 5-0 85 9. Sullivan Black River 5-0 29 10. Greeneview 5-0 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Genoa Area 20. Archbold 18. Milan Edison 14. Tontogany Otsego 12.

DIVISION VI 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (20) 5-0 240 2. Mogadore (3) 5-0 195 3. Kirtland (2) 5-0 174 4. Smithville 5-0 144 5. Sarahsville Shenandoah 5-0 109 6. Nelsonville-York 5-0 99 7. Coldwater 3-2 78 8. St. Henry 4-1 77 9. Creston Norwayne 4-1 54 10. Rootstown 5-0 53

Others receiving 12 or more points: West Liberty-Salem 43. Findlay Liberty-Benton 31.

DIVISION VII 1. Dalton (20) 5-0 229 2. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights (2) 4-0 197 3. Convoy Crestview (1) 5-0 191 4. Norwalk St. Paul (2) 5-0 151 5. Danville 4-1 116 6. Leipsic 4-1 111 7. Pandora-Gilboa 5-0 72 8. Windham 4-1 48 9. Minster 3-2 41 10. Sidney Lehman 4-1 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lucas 23. Sycamore Mohawk 22. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 21. Warren John F. Kennedy 20. Lisbon David Anderson 17. Delphos St. John’s 15. Edgerton 12.