Girls High School Soccer Pairings

GREENE COUNTY — Sectional tournament brackets for area high school girls soccer teams, listing the school’s division, sectional bracket, date of matches, school names and tournament seeding.

DIVISION I

Dayton Bracket

Dayton 2 Section

Thursday, Oct. 19

No. 1 Springboro vs. Fairborn-Piqua winner, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Miamisburg vs. No. 9 Xenia, 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 23

Sectional Final

7 p.m. at Centerville H.S.

Dayton Bracket

Dayton 3 Section

Thursday, Oct. 19

No. 16 West Carrollton vs. Beavercreek-Springfield winner, 7 p.m.

No. 13 Wayne vs. Stebbins-Centerville winner, 7 p.m.

DIVISION II

Dayton Bracket

Dayton 2 Section

Thursday, Oct. 19

No. 2 Bellbrook vs. Chaminade Julienne-Dunbar winner, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Monroe vs. Butler-Fenwick winner, 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 23

Sectional Final

7 p.m. at Xenia’s Doug Adams Stadium

Springfield Bracket

Springfield 1 Section

Thursday, Oct. 19

No. 3 Carroll vs. Northwestern-Greenon winner, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Greenville vs. No. 2 Shawnee, 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 23

Sectional Final

7 p.m. at Oakwood

DIVISION III

North Bracket

Dayton 1 Section

Thursday, Oct. 19

No. 9 Tri-County North vs. Miami East-Yellow Springs winner, 7 p.m.

No. 2 West Liberty-Salem vs. No. 28 Emmanuel Christian, 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 23

Sectional Final

7 p.m. at Bellbrook H.S.

North Bracket

Dayton 4 Section

Thursday, Oct. 19

No. 5 Milton Union vs. Newton-Miami Valley winner, 7 p.m

No. 6 Greeneview vs. Bethel-Troy Christian winner, 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 23

Sectional Final

7 p.m. at Sidney H.S.

North Bracket

Dayton 5 Section

Thursday, Oct. 19

No. 4 Preble Shawnee vs. Dayton Christian-Legacy Christian winner, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Catholic Central vs. Mechanicsburg-Southeastern winner, 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 23

Sectional Final

7 p.m. at Monroe H.S.

Randy Wimer | News-Current The Beavercreek High girls varsity soccer team, shown here after winning the 2017 Greater Western Ohio Conference, National East divisional trophy, enters postseason play as the No. 2 seed in Division I. http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2017/10/web1_Breaverceek-GWOC-National-East-soccer-division-champs_PS.jpg Randy Wimer | News-Current The Beavercreek High girls varsity soccer team, shown here after winning the 2017 Greater Western Ohio Conference, National East divisional trophy, enters postseason play as the No. 2 seed in Division I.

News-Current Report

Tournament pairings courtesy of the Southwest District Athletic Board. A complete listing of area pairings can be found on their website: www.swdab.org.

