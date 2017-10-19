Girls High School Soccer Pairings

GREENE COUNTY — Sectional tournament brackets for area high school girls soccer teams, listing the school’s division, sectional bracket, date of matches, school names and tournament seeding.
DIVISION I
Dayton Bracket
Dayton 2 Section
Thursday, Oct. 19
No. 1 Springboro vs. Fairborn-Piqua winner, 7 p.m.
No. 10 Miamisburg vs. No. 9 Xenia, 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 23
Sectional Final
7 p.m. at Centerville H.S.
Dayton Bracket
Dayton 3 Section
Thursday, Oct. 19
No. 16 West Carrollton vs. Beavercreek-Springfield winner, 7 p.m.
No. 13 Wayne vs. Stebbins-Centerville winner, 7 p.m.
DIVISION II
Dayton Bracket
Dayton 2 Section
Thursday, Oct. 19
No. 2 Bellbrook vs. Chaminade Julienne-Dunbar winner, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Monroe vs. Butler-Fenwick winner, 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 23
Sectional Final
7 p.m. at Xenia’s Doug Adams Stadium
Springfield Bracket
Springfield 1 Section
Thursday, Oct. 19
No. 3 Carroll vs. Northwestern-Greenon winner, 7 p.m.
No. 10 Greenville vs. No. 2 Shawnee, 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 23
Sectional Final
7 p.m. at Oakwood
DIVISION III
North Bracket
Dayton 1 Section
Thursday, Oct. 19
No. 9 Tri-County North vs. Miami East-Yellow Springs winner, 7 p.m.
No. 2 West Liberty-Salem vs. No. 28 Emmanuel Christian, 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 23
Sectional Final
7 p.m. at Bellbrook H.S.
North Bracket
Dayton 4 Section
Thursday, Oct. 19
No. 5 Milton Union vs. Newton-Miami Valley winner, 7 p.m
No. 6 Greeneview vs. Bethel-Troy Christian winner, 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 23
Sectional Final
7 p.m. at Sidney H.S.
North Bracket
Dayton 5 Section
Thursday, Oct. 19
No. 4 Preble Shawnee vs. Dayton Christian-Legacy Christian winner, 7 p.m.
No. 7 Catholic Central vs. Mechanicsburg-Southeastern winner, 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 23
Sectional Final
7 p.m. at Monroe H.S.
Tournament pairings courtesy of the Southwest District Athletic Board. A complete listing of area pairings can be found on their website: www.swdab.org.
