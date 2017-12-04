WSU women defeat Stetson

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Wright State women’s basketball team picked up its third win with a 64-59 victory over Stetson, Nov. 21 at the Savannah Invitational.

Wright State jumped out to an early lead and held on for the quarter, leading 19-14 at the buzzer.

Chelsea Welch and Mackenzie Taylor led the way with five points each as Breaunna Lloyd added four points. The Raiders shot 40 percent from the field and hit two threes.

The Raiders went almost four minutes without scoring, which allowed Stetson to make a run and close the gap, but WSU still led 29-25 when Wright State scored to break the drought. The Raiders ended the first half with a 36-27 lead. Taylor had eight points while Emily Vogelpohl finished with seven points and four rebounds.

Lexi Smith had six points and five boards, and Symone Simmons had two blocks in the first 20 minutes.

Welch got hot and scored seven more points to give her 12 total, with three threes and six rebounds in the third. Smith and Simmons each added two more points. Wright State’s lead grew to 50-39 after three periods.

In the fourth, Stetson made a run and cut the lead to 60-59 with 34 seconds remaining. The Raiders withstood the pressure and came away 64-59 winners. Welch led the Raiders with 18 points and eight rebounds as Smith added a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards.

Simmons ended the game with 11 points and eight rebounds. Wright State maintained its lead for more than 38 minutes on the way to the win.

They played game two in the Savannah Invitational against Providence on Nov. 22. Due to the Thanksgiving holiday the Providence-Wright State game score was not available as of press time.

http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2017/12/web1_LexiSmith.jpg

News-Current Report

Story courtesy of Wright State University Athletics.

Story courtesy of Wright State University Athletics.