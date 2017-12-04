Sports Digest

Welch honored by league

FAIRBORN — Chelsea Welch of the Wright State women’s basketball team has been named the Horizon League Player of the Week it was announced Nov. 20.

Welch, a 5-foot-9 senior guard from Kettering Fairmont, had a total of 51 points in two games as the Raiders defeated Eastern Illinois and nearly upset No. 23 Missouri. She had a career-high 36 points at Missouri, going 11 of 18 from the field and 10-of-10 from the free throw line.

For the two games, she also had 11 rebounds with 12 assists and two steals. She shot 55 percent (16-29) from the field, 67 percent (4-6) from three and 15-15 from the line. Welch’s 36 points were also the most since K.C. Elkin had 37 against Valparaiso on March 8, 2014 and most by a Raider on the road since Kim Demmings’ 36 at Oakland on Feb. 18, 2014.

WSU women defeat Richmond

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Wright State women’s basketball team defeated Richmond, Nov. 23, in the final day of the Savannah Invitational, 85-69.

The Raiders (4-2) scored 22 first-quarter points while holding the Spiders to 14 points. Emily Vogelpohl scored eight points as Chelsea Welch added six and Lexi Smith posted four points and four rebounds.

At halftime, Wright State was up 45-21 with Vogelpohl still leading with 13 points and six rebounds. The Raiders ruled the boards (33-26 overall) after shooting 47 percent in the second period.

WSU led 65-51 as Vogelpohl had 18 points and nine rebounds to lead the Raiders after three periods.

The Raiders shot 45 percent from the field, hitting six threes and winning the rebound battle, 52-39. Welch was named to the all-tournament team.

Raider women fall to Providence

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Junior Chelsea Welch collected her 1,000th career point in Wright State’s 74-69 women’s basketball loss to Providence, Nov. 22, in the Savannah Invitational. Welch, who played her freshman and sophomore years at Pittsburgh, finished with 24 points, and Lexi Smith tossed in 15 points to go with 10 rebounds. Emily Vogelpohl had seven points scored and eight rebounds and Mackenzie Taylor finished with 12 points.

Beavercreek loses opener

WEST CHESTER — Host Lakota West jumped out to a 33-15 halftime lead over Beavercreek and never trailed in a Sunday, Nov. 26 girls high school basketball game. West won the contest, 54-28.

Michaela Rhoades led Beavercreek (0-1) with seven points, and Lexi Moore finished with six, in the season opening loss. Beavercreek hit 25 percent of its shots (11 for 44) from the floor, and converted two 3-point shots in 14 tries.

West’s Abby Prohaska led the Firebirds (1-0) with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

WSU wins fourth game

FAIRBORN — The Wright State men’s basketball team won its fourth-straight game with a 57-56 decision over Fairfield in the final day of the Wright State Tournament, Nov. 26. Jacksonville won the first game of the day 106-99 in triple overtime.

The Raiders shot 50 percent (15-30) from the field as the Stags shot 40 percent and committed eight turnovers in the first half. The Raiders outscored FU 34-20 in the paint. WSU shot 43 percent from the field and forced 15 turnovers.

Wright State will play next at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 in Bowling Green, Ky. against Western Kentucky.

WSU defeats Jacksonville

FAIRBORN — The Wright State men’s basketball team defeated Jacksonville Nov. 26 in the Wright State Tournament, 68-44.

The Raiders used a 21-10 streak for a 28-15 lead with just under 8 minutes to go in the first half. WSU shot 50 percent from the field, holding the Dolphins to 43.5 percent. The Raiders used a strong offense with a strong defense to almost double their lead in winning, 68-44. WSU shot 45 percent for the game and outrebounded the Dolphins 42-30, but JU was held to just 32 percent and connected on only four threes. WSU had just seven turnovers.

News-Current Report

Send local sports news and team scores to XDGSports@aimmediamidwest.com.

