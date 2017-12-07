Carroll hosts Sprint Invitational

RIVERSIDE — The Beavercreek girls swim team won the Carroll Sprint Invitational Dec. 1, easily distancing itself from second-place Chaminade-Julienne, 128-62. Bellbrook (57) was third, followed by Carroll (43). Legacy Christian and Fairborn tied for sixth with four points each.

C-J (90) won the boys meet, while Carroll (77) was second. Beavercreek (33) was fifth, Bellbrook (15) sixth, Legacy Christian (14) seventh, and Fairborn (9) eighth.

Local event winners

GREENE COUNTY — Girls 200-yard medley relay: Beavercreek (Ellie Stintz, Ashtyn Gluck, Abby Fasnacht, Haley Romaker) 2:04.52; Boys 50 freestyle: Caleb Uhler (Fairborn) 25.20; Girls 50 backstroke: Remy Stanforth (Beavercreek) 32.13; Girls 50 breaststroke: Marissa Hayes (Beavercreek) 37.34; Girls 200 freestyle relay: Beavercreek (Gluck, Stanforth, Allison Gillman, Romaker) 1:50.47.

Neuse named All-Ohio

COLUMBUS — Beavercreek defensive back Bryce Neuse was named to the Division I All-Ohio football team on Nov. 28.

Neuse was named to the D-I third team defensive team. The 5-foot-7, 170-pound senior tied for the Greater Western Ohio Conference lead in interceptions with five, and returned two picks for touchdowns. He recorded 50 tackles and forced one fumble as well.

WSU defeats Chicago State

FAIRBORN — The Wright State men’s basketball team(4-4) fell Dec. 2 at Western Kentucky, 78-60.

The Raiders broke the early-game scoring drought with a three from Grant Benzinger to make the score 8-23. WKU used an 11-2 run to end the half. The Hilltoppers led in rebounding 19-15 with seven turnovers forced by four Raider steals. Justin Johnson had a game-high 12 points for Western Kentucky. After Love picked up his fourth foul early, the Raiders hit four straight field goals to climb closer.

The Raiders head home to host Ohio Valley on Dec. 5, and Kent State, Dec. 9.

Send local sports news and team scores to XDGsports@aimmediamidwest.com.

