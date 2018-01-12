Sports Digest

LCA earns state ranking

XENIA — The Xenia Legacy Christian Academy boys high school basketball team is ranked No. 9 in the latest Associated Press Ohio Division IV poll, released on Monday, Jan. 8.

Assistant Athletic Director Becky McCaskey said it is believed this is the first time the school has been listed in the AP boys state poll. Brad Newsome is the head coach of the LCA boys team. The veteran coach celebrated his 200th career win earlier this season.

Erik Uszynski currently leads the Knights in scoring with a 15.6 points-per-game average, and Keano Hammerstrom is next at a 13.3 ppg clip. Team is averaging a league-best 61.8 points per game, and has the MBC’s second-best points against average per game at 47.4.

The Knights are currently 9-2 and tied for first place in the Metro Buckeye Conference with Troy Christian. Those two teams will meet for the first time this season at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at Legacy Christian.

Carroll tops McNick

RIVERSIDE — The Carroll High School girls bowling team defeated Greater Catholic League opponent McNicholas 2,046-1,970, Jan. 6. Senior Camryn Joseph led the way with a 365 two game series followed by Senior Sara Dix with a 331.

Beavers best Lebanon

BEAVERCREEK — Scott Thompson rolled a match-best 222-258 — 480 series to lead the Beavers to a 2.666 to 2,235 boys high school varsity bowling win over Lebanon on Jan. 4. Matthew Klingbell had the second highest two-game series of the match with a 466.

Beavercreek (4-0, 3-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference, National East) is one of four teams in the National East (Wayne, Centerville and Fairmont are the others) who have yet to lose this season.

Beavercreek defeats Lebanon

BEAVERCREEK — Megan McHone tossed a match-best 213-232 — 445 series to lead Beavercreek to a 2,267 – 2,100 win over Lebanon on Jan. 4. Battling Beaver teammates Jenna Morgan (407 series), Kera Micheals (375), Josselyn Terpenning (342) and Cameron Reich (333) also had solid scores in the win.

Smith headlines WSU event

FAIRBORN — Major league pitcher and WSU baseball alum Joe Smith will be the keynote speaker for the 14th annual First Pitch Banquet Saturday, Feb. 3 at Moraine Country Club.

The First Pitch Banquet features a sit-down dinner, program, and a silent auction. The evening will all go to benefit current and future student-athletes of the Wright State baseball program. The cost is $70 for a general admission ticket and $1,000 for a VIP table (seats 10 guests). The VIP table includes a pre-event meet and greet cocktail hour with Smith and recognition during the program. Doors will open to the public with the silent auction beginning 6 p.m.

For more information contact Deanna Terelle at 937-775-4936 or Deanna.terelle@wright.edu.

Spring Has Sprung 5K in April

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA with a Zumba warm-up at 8:30 a.m. and the pet- and stroller-friendly run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. The course features a flat terrain in and around the Xenia area beginning and ending at the Xenia YMCA. There will also be a free “Wee OneRun” at 8:45 a.m. for ages 5 and younger.

The cost is $15 per person by Friday, April 6, which includes an event T-shirt (guaranteed). After April 6, including the day of the race, the cost is $20 per person (T-shirt included while supplies last). Teams of 10 or more are eligible to receive a discount. Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information.

Interested persons can register online now for the 5K at www.speedy-feet.com.

News-Current Report

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.