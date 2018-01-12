Karen Clark | News-Current

Beavercreek’s Gavin Bell (rightside up!) won his 145-pound match by a 15-0 technical fall over Fairmont’s Bobby Robbins.

The Beavercreek High School wrestling team (Greene County) hoists the Battle for the County Line trophy after Thursday’s Jan. 4 win over Fairmont (Montgomery County). Since The Battle first began in 2009, Thursday’s win at Beavercreek High marks the first time that one of the two schools repeated as champions.

John Hammond (right) of Beavercreek won the 195-pound match with a narrow 4-3 decision over Fairmont’s Elija Woodroof.

Beavercreek’s Bradley Smith (left) claimed a 4-3 decision in the 220-pound weight division over Fairmont’s Jaeden Crowe.