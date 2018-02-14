Beavercreek girls sweep Centerville

BEAVERCREEK — A strong start, and the ability to weather a Centerville defensive storm, earned host Beavercreek a 47-32 win over the Elks, Feb. 7 in the Ed Zink Fieldhouse at Beavercreek High.

The host Beavers (17-3, 11-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference National East) were aggressive at the very start. After causing six Centerville turnovers in the opening quarter, Beavercreek had rolled out to a surprising 16-0 lead. Meghan Mattingly’s baseline jumper with 0.5 on the scoreboard prevented the Elks from getting shut out.

But then Centerville (14-7, 6-5 GWOC National East) opened up the second quarter with an 8-0 run of its own to cut the Beavers’ lead in half. Beavercreek led by 10 points (23-13) at the break, then pushed the margin to 17 points (30-13) on a 7-0 run to start the second half.

Running out of time and forced to try and create some Beavercreek turnovers, Centerville jumped into a full-court trapping press that gave the Beavers troubles. The Elks got within single digits of Beavercreek on an Alexis Hutchinson putback with 2:47 left to play, to make the score 40-31, but the Beavers closed out with a 7-1 run for the game’s final score.

“This feels great,” Beavercreek coach Ed Zink said. “That’s 16 wins in a row for us, and we beat a team that had been on a 9-10 game winning streak. They had been playing really well. We knew it was going to be a tough game. We got off to a great start, and they had to play catch-up the rest of the game.

“When Centerville got within nine points of us in the fourth, our kids weathered the storm. Centerville really plays solid defense. They really get after ya.”

Carmen Williams led the Beavers with a game-best 20-point effort, Bailey Draughn finished with 10 points, Alyssa Hall finished with six, Michaela Rhoades and Lexi Moore scored four points each and Haley Hutchins added three for the win.

GWOC website records go back to the 2005-‘06 season. Wednesday’s win ties Beavercreek’s record during that span for most consecutive wins at 16 with the 2008-‘09 squad. That 2008-‘09 team won the last four games of their streak in the postseason, however, so this season’s mark stands as the longest regular season winning streak.

It’s also the first time a Beavercreek team had defeated Centerville twice in one season in 10 years, when the 2009-‘10 team pulled off the feat.

“I thought we came out flat in that first quarter and that let them dictate the pace of the game,” Elks coach Adam Priefer said. “… We were able to start pressing and turning them over a little bit late in the game, but we just didn’t hit enough shots.”

Priefer was encouraged with his team’s defensive effort, especially down the stretch.

Sam Chable led Centerville with nine points scored, and Jasmine Broner scored seven, in the loss.

There’s a chance the two GWOC National East powers could meet again in the sectional tournament. If both teams win their first two games, as expected, the third meeting could take place on Feb. 26 for the sectional title.

Beavercreek's Alyssa Hall (4) drives the baseline against Centerville's Amy Velasco, in Wednesday's Feb. 6 girls high school basketball game. Beavercreek's Carmen Williams (10) launches a 3-pointer over Centerville's Kenzie Smith in Wednesday's Feb. 7 girls high school basketball game in the Ed Zink Fieldhouse in Beavercreek. Williams scored a game-high 20 points in the 47-32 win. Beavercreek junior forward Kirsten Williams (25) battles for a loose ball with Centerville's Sam Chable (32) and Jasmine Broner (23) in the second half of Wednesday's Feb. 7 girls high school basketball contest in the Ed Zink Fieldhouse. Although they had clinched the title last week, members of the Beavercreek girls basketball team were presented with their division trophy in the locker room after Wednesday's 47-32 win over Centerville, Feb. 7 in Beavercreek.

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

