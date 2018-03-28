Bolender earns All-State recognition

GREENE COUNTY — Five area girls high school basketball players received All-Ohio recognition recently from an Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association (OPSWA) media panel, with Cedarville’s Ise Bolender leading the way as a first-team choice.

Bolender is joined by Honorable Mention selections Cassidy Hofacker of Bellbrook, Julia Keller of Carroll, Greeneview’s Frankie Fife, and Emily Riddle of Legacy Christian Academy.

With a scoring average of 20.2 points per game, Bolender was the area’s lone first-team All-Southwest District selection as well. She helped lead Cedarville (20-6) to the District final, and a sectional title in Division IV.

Hofacker’s Bellbrook Golden Eagles team advanced to the Division II Final Four in Columbus last week, before falling in the state semis to eventual state runner-up Gates Mills Gilmour Academy. She averaged 11.6 points per contest this season.

Carroll’s Keller averaged 12.4 points a game in leading the Patriots to the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed North division crown. The Patriots (16-10) reached the Division II district finals, before falling in a marathon triple-overtime thriller to Franklin.

Fife helped lead the Greeneview Rams (21-3) to the Ohio Heritage Conference South Division crown. The Rams got to the D-III district semifinals before bowing out to OHC North foe West Liberty-Salem.

Finally, Legacy Christian’s Emily Riddle (12.2 ppg) was part of a Knights squad that reached the Division IV district final before falling to Covington. The Knights’ final overall record came to 22-4.

There were no area Division I players selected to the OPSWA’s All-Ohio team.

Carroll's Julia Keller (12) was named to the Division II All-Ohio Honorable Mention team by the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association this season. Legacy Christian Academy's Emily Riddle (right) was named to the Division IV girls high school basketball All-Ohio Honorable Mention team for 2017-'18 by the Ohio Prep Sports Writer's Association.

Four others earn State honorable mention

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

