Clark, Rutan area hitting leaders

GREENE COUNTY — With the first week of area team’s batting averages in, Bellbrook softball’s KALEY CLARK and Legacy Christian baseball’s JOSH RUTAN are the Greene County area’s top batters.
We’ll run a weekly update on Thursdays in the Beavercreek News-Current.
AREA SOFTBALL TOP TEN
(As of Monday, April 16)
Rank/Name/School/Games Played/Hits/At Bats/Batting Average
1) Kaley Clark, Bellbrook, 3 games, 8 hits, 10 AB, .800
2) Caity Moody, Xenia, 10 games, 18 hits, 32 AB, .563
3) Emily Hughes, Bellbrook, 3 games, 6 hits, 12 AB, .500
4) Lindsey Findley, Xenia, 3 games, 4 hits, 8 AB, .500
5) Kendall Winn, Fairborn, 10 games, 20 hits, 41 AB, .488
6) Jordan Wilson, Fairborn, 5 games, 6 hits, 13 AB, .462
7) Bailey Oliver, Xenia, 10 games, 15 hits, 34 AB, .441
8) Camryn Joseph, Carroll, 5 games, 4 hits, 10 AB, .400
9) Tabatha Koetter, Beavercreek, 5 games, 5 hits, 13 AB, .385
10) Audrey Ward, Carroll, 5 games, 4 hits, 11 AB, .364
CONTENDERS
Natasha Price, Beavercreek, 7 games, 9 hits, 25 AB, .360
Alyssa Lewis, Beavercreek, 7 games, 9 hits, 25 AB, .360
Emma Hughes, Carroll, 4 games, 4 hits, 12 AB, .333
NO REPORT: Legacy Christian, Yellow Springs, Greeneview, Cedarville.
AREA BASEBALL TOP TEN:
(As of Monday, April 16)
1) Josh Rutan, Legacy Christian 4 games, 7 hits, 11 AB .636
2) Grant Reeve, Beavercreek, 7 games, 11 hits, 21 AB, .524
3) Trey Anderson, Yellow Springs 4 games, 4 hits 8 AB .500
3) Adam Galle, Bellbrook, 11 games, 17 hits, 34 AB, .500
3) Kahlil Lettice, Fairborn, 10 games, 13 hits, 26 AB, .500
3) Tony Marinelli, Yellow Springs 4 games, 5 hits, 10 AB .500
7) Wade Ferrence, Xenia, 10 games, 12 hits, 25 AB, .480
8) Andrew Trickett, Fairborn, 10 games, 10 hits, 21 AB, .476
9) Saysh Martinez, Fairborn, 10 games, 7 hits, 15 AB, .467
10) Brandon DeWitt, Beavercreek, 8 games, 12 hits, 26 AB, .462
CONTENDERS
Zach Zesiger, Legacy Christian, 4 games, 4 hits, 10 AB .400
Ben Borszcz, Bellbrook, 11 games, 12 hits, 31 AB, .387
Trent Randall, Carroll, 8 games, 9 hits, 24 AB, .375
Josh Frueh, Legacy Christian, 4 games, 4 hits, 11 AB, .364
Steven Chapman, Carroll, 7 games, 6 hits, 17 AB, .353
Donnie Isenbarger, Yellow Springs, 5 games, 4 hits, 12 AB .333
Jake Westgerdes, Carroll, 6 hits, 18 AB, .333
NO REPORT: Greeneview, Cedarville.
Send your teams’ top batting average statistics to: sports@xeniagazette.com; or to Sports Editor John Bombatch at: jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com by Monday of each week. To qualify, a player must have at least 1.1 at bats per game played.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU