Sports Digest

Patriots roll past CJ

RIVERSIDE — Carroll evened its overall record at 3-3 and moved to 3-2 in the Greater Catholic League’s Co-Ed North division after a 16-3 high school softball win over Chaminade Julienne on Wednesday, April 18. No other details were provided. Carroll is back in action at 5 p.m. Friday when they’ll head into Dayton for a rematch with the CJ Eagles.

Beavercreek sweeps Xenia

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek defeated Xenia in boys high school volleyball action on April 17. Landon Shoemake recorded seven service aces, Jarrod Brown had six aces to go with a pair of assists, Grant Fullenkamp bashed seven kills and Ryan Hill came up with a dozen digs in the win. Beavercreek is now 8-1 this season and ranked No. 6 among Ohio Division I schools by the Ohio High School Boys Volleyball Association. Xenia falls to 1-9.

Beavercreek seeks coach

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek High School has an opening for a girls soccer Assistant Varsity Coach. Primary responsibility for this position is to be the JVB head coach. Candidates should apply at www.daytonareaschooljobs.esu.k12.oh.us.

Drifting registration open

XENIA — Registration is now being accepted for the May 19 Drift Indy event at Kil-Kare Raceway. Cost is $99 per entrant. Drift Indy full-day events are for all drivers wanting and needing seat time.

Guest instructors will show up on occasion to help drivers progress and get better. Spectator tickets are $15 at Kil-Kare, kids 12 & under get in free. Spectators welcome, $15 at the gate, kids 12 & under are free. Go to driftindy.com for more details and to register.

Golf Outing in May

XENIA — The Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce’s 42nd Annual Golf Outing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 23. The outing tees off with a with a 10 a.m. shotgun start at WGC Golf Course. The event will be packed with hole contests, door prizes, a raffle, 50/50 raffle and Mulligans.

The cost is $85 per player, $340 for a foursome. Golfers will receive greens fee and cart, a steak dinner, team photo, and beverages. The WGC driving range will be free of charge starting at 8:30 a.m. Corporate sponsorship is available. Registration deadline is May 18. To become a sponsor or to register visit www.xacc.com. For questions call the chamber office at 937-372-3591 or email admin@xacc.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

