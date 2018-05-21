CENTERVILLE — Area tennis players from Beavercreek, Carroll, Bellbrook and Xenia battled for most of the day in Division I sectional tournament second-, third- and fourth-round action at Centerville High School.

While not all the results were listed as of press time, in a tournament, at least one Greene County-area doubles team was assured of advancing to the district tournament next week.

The match between the top-seeded Beavercreek duo of Curtis Guthrie and Vinodh Enukonda against Bellbrook’s Scott McHenry-Josh Grismer pair had yet to be determined. What had been determined was that the Edgewood team the winner would face had to bow out of the quarterfinal match in order to attend Edgewood’s prom Friday night.

That meant that the Beavercreek-Bellbrook winner would get a bye into the district qualifying semifinal round, which will be contested on Saturday at CHS.

In other D-I doubles action, the third-seeded team of Bellbrook’s Andy Russell and Cole McCrae were upset in the second round by Ethan Post and Temur Nazarov of Springboro. One Xenia doubles duo bowed out due to a player injury. The other lost in straight sets to a tandem from Franklin in the first round.

Originally scheduled for around noon or 1 p.m., the first-round doubles match between Carroll’s Kaleb Wourms-Trey Blevins tandem against Beavercreek’s Jimmy Bai and Daniel Mogilevsky had been pushed back to 2:15 p.m. and its outcome had yet to be determined.

At least four area singles players had advanced to the quarterfinal round of the D-I singles tournament. Beavercreek players Heidi Orloff and No. 3 seed Austin Staiger had reached the tournament’s fourth round already, as did Bellbrook’s Sam Songer and Carroll’s Jonah Carter, but the outcomes of matches involving No. 4 seeded Brayden Kopp of Bellbrook and Alex Riess of Beavercreek had yet to be determined.

Should both Kopp and Riess win their second-round matches, they would play each other in the quarterfinals.

The four sectional semifinalists in singles and doubles will advance to the district tournament May 17 and 19 at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

In Thursday’s May 10 Division II matches at CHS, Cedarville’s Jate Bradley advanced to the sectional quarterfinals before falling in straight sets to the boys singles tournament’s top seed, Colton Morehart of Miami Valley.

Indians teammate Ben Heath and Greeneview singles players Ben Hovan and Darian England each advanced to the tourney’s third round before losing.

The Legacy Christian doubles teams of seniors Matt Sullivan-Olivia Combs, and the senior-junior tandem of Morgan Bryant and Will Hess, each claimed opening round wins over doubles teams from Carlisle before falling in the third round.

In the D-II Troy regional, Yellow Springs’ Forrest Rowe entered as the singles tourney’s No. 3 seed. He won his first two matches, but no report was listed as of Friday evening on his quarterfinal result.

The Bulldog doubles pair of Peter Day and Tyler Linkhart claimed a first round win, but could get no further.

Beavercreek senior Alex Riess follows his backhand shot May 11 in a Division I boys sectional tennis tournament match in Centerville against Vincent Lyons of Springboro. http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2018/05/web1_AustinSteiger_PS.jpg Beavercreek senior Alex Riess follows his backhand shot May 11 in a Division I boys sectional tennis tournament match in Centerville against Vincent Lyons of Springboro. John Bombatch | Greene County News Carroll junior Curtis Mackey sets to return a forehand shot to Lebanon’s Joel Robinson, in the May 11 second round of the Division I boys sectional tennis tournament in Centerville. http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2018/05/web1_CurtisMackey-PS.jpg Carroll junior Curtis Mackey sets to return a forehand shot to Lebanon’s Joel Robinson, in the May 11 second round of the Division I boys sectional tennis tournament in Centerville. John Bombatch | Greene County News Beavercreek singles player Heidi Orloff returns a forehand volley to Brayden Rhoads of Wilmington, during their second round Division I boys sectional tennis tournament match May 11 at Centerville High School. http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2018/05/web1_HeidiOrloff_PS.jpg Beavercreek singles player Heidi Orloff returns a forehand volley to Brayden Rhoads of Wilmington, during their second round Division I boys sectional tennis tournament match May 11 at Centerville High School. John Bombatch | Greene County News

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.