BHS student completes NHS project

BEAVERCREEK — One Beavercreek High School student has been working on community service hours for National Honor Society at Greene County Parks and Trails’ Russ Nature Reserve.

Parker Clark already completed his Eagle Scout project at the 90-acre park located at the corner of Kemp and Beaver Valley roads earlier this year.

Clark’s work included maintaining the park kiosk area, adding deer protection to young trees, watering both pollinator plants and transplanted trees as well as clearing honeysuckle from a vernal pool and clearing brush for tree line plantings.

Russ Nature Reserve offers the Lovely Nature PlayScape, hiking trails, bee apiary, high-fence garden, pond, tree nursery and much more.

For more information about GCP&T’s Russ Nature Reserve, call the park agency headquarters at 937-562-6440, email info@gcparkstrails.com or visit www.gcparkstrails.com.

Story courtesy of Greene County Parks and Trails.

