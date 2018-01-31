Electric aggregation possible

BEAVERCREEK — Greene County Commissioner Bob Glaser approached Beavercreek City Council regarding a possible electric and gas aggregation through Palmer Energy.

Palmer Energy representatives attended the city council meeting to voice their anticipated dedication to the city and the residents needs.

“About three years ago, we negotiated for the unincorporated area of the county and helped them save $1.3 million dollars during that time period,” Glaser said.

In 2003, Beavercreek received an affirmative vote allowing city council to look and enter into agreement regarding negotiating gas and electric pricing as an aggregation, if the need and savings possibility was found.

Palmer Energy is not only associated with CCAO (County Commission Association of Ohio) but also with the Ohio Municipal League, which is an organization in which Beavercreek belongs.

“So, there’s an opportunity for you to negotiate and obtain the same type of savings that the unincorporated area of the county is saving,” Glaser said. “I think this is something that should be considered by the city council because there is an opportunity to save the citizens a substantial amount of money on their electric and gas bills over the course of the years.”

Palmer Energy representative indicated that they would take care of all the paperwork and keep the city in the loop along the way. “All you have to do is sign the documents,” one representative said.

Glaser said the current savings for the residents in the unincorporated are save, on average approximately $130-$400 a year.

“It was a topic several years ago and the voters passed it. So, what we’re going to do is discuss this amongst ourselves and see what direction we want to go,” Mayor Bob Stone said.

By Danielle Coots For the News-Current

Danielle Coots is a freelance writer for Greene County News.

Danielle Coots is a freelance writer for Greene County News.