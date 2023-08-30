Two county schools among Ohio’s best

XENIA — Two Greene County schools are among the best in Ohio, according to U.S. News and World Report.

Bellbrook High School (53) and Yellow Springs (71) join 10 other Dayton area schools to be ranked in the top 100. Bellbrook is also ranked 1,463 nationally, while Yellow Springs is 1,881.

According to the U.S. News website, schools are ranked based on college readiness (30 percent), state assessment proficiency (20 percent), state assessment performance (20 percent), underserved student performance (10 percent), college curriculum breadth (10 percent), and graduation rate (10 percent).

Ohio high school students are assessed in English language arts, math, science and social studies via the Ohio Graduation Tests. To graduate, students must earn at least 20 credits in various subjects, learn economics and financial literacy, as well as take two or more semesters of fine arts, according to the Ohio Department of Education.

Other Greene County high schools and their state rankings include Beavercreek (114), Greeneview (244), Cedarville (270), Fairborn (361), and Xenia (390).

There were 741 high schools evaluated but only 507 received an official ranking. The rest were ranked 508-741 and listed alphabetically. Approximately 17,680 public high schools were ranked nationally.

